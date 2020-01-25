Sketched Jan. 17, 2020

BOTHELL — Tiki totem poles. Walls of bamboo. A soaking pool.

You may think I took my sketching tools to Hawaii, where every other Seattleite seems to go when the Northwest winter hits its most unbearably dreary point — and spring is still oh so far away. But I’m actually in the heart of downtown Bothell, taking in the tropical scene from the North Shore Lagoon at McMenamins Anderson School and getting ready to jump in the steaming, 90-degree water as soon as my sketch is done.

The pool, which is open daily to the public from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., has been a fun destination for my family for a few years now. My teenage daughter and her friend tagged along this time. They love the tropical decor and especially the soothing feeling that comes from swimming in the 112-foot saltwater pool, where the level of chlorine is very low.

The McMenamins complex in Bothell, best known for its hotel at the historical Anderson School building, also includes a movie theater, a brewery and multiple dining options. If you can’t escape to a warmer climate this time of year, add this fun oasis to your list of nearby wintertime hideouts.

