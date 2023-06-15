OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public’s feedback as it begins its latest three-year season-setting efforts.

“We encourage everyone interested in upcoming hunting seasons to send us feedback to help inform the rule-making process,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager. “This process helps us better understand the experiences Washington hunters want, and we need your feedback to help us determine the path forward.”

Through the survey, the public can submit proposed Washington Administrative Code changes for the 2024-26 hunting seasons. Suggestions can be related to specific game species, permits, access or general game management. Suggestions submitted during the period will play a role in the department deciding which hunting rule change proposals should move forward, according to a news release.

The comment period began today and runs through July 2. Comments may be submitted online through WDFW’s public survey at publicinput.com/i4611, via email at 77552@publicinput.com or by voicemail at 855-925-2801. Written commentary may also be submitted by mail at: WDFW — Wildlife Program, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.