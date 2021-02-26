February is coming to a close, so finish the month strong with these things you can do in Seattle this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- Continue to get through COVID times with our food writers’ top 12 Seattle-area takeout picks from this long pandemic year.
- Try these five great sandwiches from restaurants around Seattle.
- Make this recipe for chocolaty cherry energy bars for a healthy, delicious boost.
- Find sushi, tacos, desserts and more at these 23 new restaurants that have opened around the Greater Seattle area.
- Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.
Books
- Visit the newly reopened LEMS Cultural Center and Bookstore for Life Enrichment in Columbia City. The bookstore, which focuses on Black literature and the African diaspora, is the oldest Black-owned bookstore in Seattle.
- Reflect on this past year with these five books that are either about, or engage with, the COVID-19 pandemic and its concurrent constellations of crises.
- Jump-start your spring reading with these six new paperbacks.
Movies and TV
- Watch the Golden Globes this Sunday and keep an eye out for these notable nominees.
- Fall in love again with “Batman Returns” (especially Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance in it), this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Outdoors
- Seattle’s snow may be gone, but you can still prep yourself with this gear if you’re ever looking to go running on snow or ice.
- Try these gardening tips to hurry up spring by coaxing new buds into extra-early blooms.
