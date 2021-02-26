February is coming to a close, so finish the month strong with these things you can do in Seattle this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Continue to get through COVID times with our food writers’ top 12 Seattle-area takeout picks from this long pandemic year.

Try these five great sandwiches from restaurants around Seattle.

Make this recipe for chocolaty cherry energy bars for a healthy, delicious boost.

Find sushi, tacos, desserts and more at these 23 new restaurants that have opened around the Greater Seattle area.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Visit the newly reopened LEMS Cultural Center and Bookstore for Life Enrichment in Columbia City. The bookstore, which focuses on Black literature and the African diaspora, is the oldest Black-owned bookstore in Seattle.

Reflect on this past year with these five books that are either about, or engage with, the COVID-19 pandemic and its concurrent constellations of crises.

Jump-start your spring reading with these six new paperbacks.

Movies and TV

Watch the Golden Globes this Sunday and keep an eye out for these notable nominees.

Fall in love again with “Batman Returns” (especially Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance in it), this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors