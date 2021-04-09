Welcome to the weekend! If you’re looking to get out on the town, or just stay in, find some inspiration from this list of things you can do in the upcoming days.

Eats and drinks

Try these three family takeout meal deals around Seattle, including nachos, kebabs and more.

Cook up this recipe for sweet, spicy Korean fried chicken.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout, delivery or dine-in food in the Seattle area.

Movies and TV

Catch these six films with Washington state ties playing at SIFF 2021.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Listen to the audiobooks that cleaned up at this year’s award shows, including books from Rachel Maddow, Alicia Keys and more.

Bet on these six new paperbacks for a refreshing spring read.

Community and events

Visit a local museum! Look out for our museum guide that will publish on Saturday, April 10. Before you pick one to visit, read about how others weathered this pandemic year.

Head down to Puyallup for the drive-thru Washington State Spring Fair.

Follow your nose to these colorful blooms at the Swamp Lantern Festival south of Everett.

Visit MOHAI, which has reopened with a new exhibit on democracy.

Outdoors