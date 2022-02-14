Valentine’s Day 2022
Welcome to one of the most love-filled days of the year! A time when those riding solo and those spending the day with loved one(s) alike fully embrace romance (or curse Hallmark).
However you spend your Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of romantic movies, TV shows and books to dive into, walks to take, events to check out and more to celebrate the holiday of love this year. Read on for stories on why romance novels, more diverse than ever, are having a moment, Seattle Times readers’ most memorable Valentine’s Day dates and how a local florist prepares for Valentine’s Day, as well as recommendations for Valentine’s Day happenings (both in-person and digital) this holiday.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
— Seattle Times features staff
Rant & Rave: Reunited with wedding ring, just in time for Valentine’s Day
A 35-year-old wedding ring was returned to its owner after being found in a Bellevue store. Could there be a better Valentine’s Day gift?
For Valentine’s Day, see the Sound, the sunset and sea lions on a walk around Seattle’s Sunset Hill
This romantic walk around Sunset Hill in Seattle is perfect for Valentine’s Day. It features sea lions, the Sound, sunset views, wine and maybe a nice sweat.
Readers share their most memorable Valentine’s dates, plus how to celebrate this year
We asked Seattle Times readers to submit the tales of their most memorable Valentine’s Day date. Here are their stories, plus ways to celebrate this year.
13 of Moira Macdonald’s favorite romantic dramas
Here are a baker’s dozen of Moira Macdonald’s favorite romantic dramas about love, from literary period pieces to contemporary love stories.
20 delightfully diverse romance novels recommended by Seattle-area experts
Librarians, booksellers and authors recommend just the right title to make you fall in love with the romance genre.
Why romance novels, more diverse than ever, are having a moment
Contemporary readers who haven’t tried romance novels lately may find themselves charmed by an increasingly diverse genre.
How a Seattle florist preps for Valentine’s Day, plus Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, more
How a Seattle florist prepares for Valentine’s Day, plus: Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, Black History Month events and other happenings around Seattle.
After watching 7 Valentine’s Day movies, here’s our ranking
Roses are red. Violets are blue. We sat through seven good, bad and “cringey” Valentine’s Day movies — just for you. Here’s what to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and Apple TV+.
Alexandria Bellefleur’s Seattle-set queer romance series caps off with ‘Count Your Lucky Stars’
“Count Your Lucky Stars” is a Seattle-set queer romance novel that follows Margot and Olivia, who are thrown together by circumstance in their 30s.
Download these valentines made with Seattle-style wit and snark
You sent us your most romantic Valentine’s Day messages, and we illustrated them. Now you can download, print or tweet these eight Seattle-themed Valentine’s Day cards.
