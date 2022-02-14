Valentine’s Day 2022

Welcome to one of the most love-filled days of the year! A time when those riding solo and those spending the day with loved one(s) alike fully embrace romance (or curse Hallmark).

However you spend your Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of romantic movies, TV shows and books to dive into, walks to take, events to check out and more to celebrate the holiday of love this year. Read on for stories on why romance novels, more diverse than ever, are having a moment, Seattle Times readers’ most memorable Valentine’s Day dates and how a local florist prepares for Valentine’s Day, as well as recommendations for Valentine’s Day happenings (both in-person and digital) this holiday.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

— Seattle Times features staff

↓ SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE ↓