Valentine’s Day 2022

Welcome to one of the most love-filled days of the year! A time when those riding solo and those spending the day with loved one(s) alike fully embrace romance (or curse Hallmark).

However you spend your Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of romantic movies, TV shows and books to dive into, walks to take, events to check out and more to celebrate the holiday of love this year. Read on for stories on why romance novels, more diverse than ever, are having a moment, Seattle Times readers’ most memorable Valentine’s Day dates and how a local florist prepares for Valentine’s Day, as well as recommendations for Valentine’s Day happenings (both in-person and digital) this holiday.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

— Seattle Times features staff

 

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Rant & Rave: Reunited with wedding ring, just in time for Valentine’s Day

A 35-year-old wedding ring was returned to its owner after being found in a Bellevue store. Could there be a better Valentine’s Day gift?

Sunset Hill Park, on 34th Ave NW, is a great place to enjoy a winter sunset. 219475

For Valentine’s Day, see the Sound, the sunset and sea lions on a walk around Seattle’s Sunset Hill

This romantic walk around Sunset Hill in Seattle is perfect for Valentine’s Day. It features sea lions, the Sound, sunset views, wine and maybe a nice sweat.

Pike Place Flowers is a bright spot in the Pike Place Market the day before Valentine’s Day. Snow in Seattle, Saturday Feb 13, 2021 216405

Readers share their most memorable Valentine’s dates, plus how to celebrate this year

We asked Seattle Times readers to submit the tales of their most memorable Valentine’s Day date. Here are their stories, plus ways to celebrate this year.

This image released by Neon shows Adèle Haenel, left, and Noémie Merlant in a scene from “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” (Neon)

13 of Moira Macdonald’s favorite romantic dramas

Here are a baker’s dozen of Moira Macdonald’s favorite romantic dramas about love, from literary period pieces to contemporary love stories.

“A Bollywood Affair” by Sonali Dev

20 delightfully diverse romance novels recommended by Seattle-area experts

Librarians, booksellers and authors recommend just the right title to make you fall in love with the romance genre.

“The Wedding Date” by Jasmine Guillory

Why romance novels, more diverse than ever, are having a moment

Contemporary readers who haven’t tried romance novels lately may find themselves charmed by an increasingly diverse genre.

Maura Whalen started Casablanca Floral nine years ago, although she often jokes that she has been in the floral business her whole life.

How a Seattle florist preps for Valentine’s Day, plus Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, more

How a Seattle florist prepares for Valentine’s Day, plus: Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, Black History Month events and other happenings around Seattle.

In this film publicity image released by Warner Bros., Patrick Dempsey, left, and Jennifer Garner are shown in a scene from “Valentine’s Day.” (AP Photo/Warner Bros., Ron Batzdorff) NYET773

After watching 7 Valentine’s Day movies, here’s our ranking

Roses are red. Violets are blue. We sat through seven good, bad and “cringey” Valentine’s Day movies — just for you. Here’s what to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and Apple TV+.

“Count Your Lucky Stars” by Alexandria Bellefleur.

Alexandria Bellefleur’s Seattle-set queer romance series caps off with ‘Count Your Lucky Stars’

“Count Your Lucky Stars” is a Seattle-set queer romance novel that follows Margot and Olivia, who are thrown together by circumstance in their 30s.

(Jennifer Luxton and Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times)

Download these valentines made with Seattle-style wit and snark

You sent us your most romantic Valentine’s Day messages, and we illustrated them. Now you can download, print or tweet these eight Seattle-themed Valentine’s Day cards.

Kati Leigh, race director for Northwest Trail Runs and Brooks Running accountant, runs at Lincoln Park Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Leigh regularly runs at the West Seattle park. 219537

What is a ‘runner’s high’ — and what is the best way to get one? Runners, experts share their experiences

Does the concept of actually gaining energy through exercise — aka, getting a runner’s high — mystify you? Here’s what you should know about the phenomenon.

