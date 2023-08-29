Positively PNW

For University of Washington sophomore Thomas Welch, the drive “to be the very best like no one ever was,” — as Pokémon fans would say — in the highly competitive world of Pokémon GO brought with it the chance to go on a bit of a quest.

In early August, Welch, 19, traveled thousands of miles to compete for the first time on the international stage at the Pokémon GO World Championships in Yokohama, Japan.

In a massive convention hall from Aug. 11-13, Thomas finished second after facing off against his rival, known as ItsAXN, in a battle watched by thousands of viewers on Twitch and YouTube.

The competition was intense, as Thomas sat directly across from his opponent on a big stage adorned with swirling spotlights dancing all around them while engaged in a 1 vs. 1 battle on their phones in front of a cheering audience. The competition operates under a “bring-six-pick-three” format per round, and plays out until only one competitor has Pokémon left standing over the course of a best-of-five fight. The Pokémon that Welch used in the finals consisted of a Deoxys, an Umbreon, a Registeel, an Altaria and an Azumarill. They had to face off against the lineup of ItsAXN’s Pokémon: a Lanturn, a Noctowl, a Sableye, a Medicham and a Sandslash.

For Welch, known to his fellow competitors as xXRubixMasterXx, getting to not only compete but also make it so far in his first tournament of this scale was an unexpected surprise because he’d only recently begun making waves in the competitive gaming community.

“It was my first tournament, so I wasn’t expecting too much. But after qualifying, I surprised myself and I was excited to go,” Welch said. “It was quite expensive so I raised some money to afford to go.

“The experience at the World Championship itself was quite amazing. It was very different compared to the past when I watched it online.”

After a strong showing at a regional tournament in Portland, where he also faced off against ItsAXN, Welch qualified for the World Championships. He set out for Japan with his mom, Hiromi, and sister, Sarah. While the Pokémon part was new, it was a familiar place for the family — Hiromi was born in Yokohama, Japan and lived there until age 3 before moving to a different Japanese city.

“It was great to go back, although I don’t remember anything,” Hiromi said.

This all started when Welch picked up Pokémon Go in 2016 when the augmented reality mobile game first became a phenomenon. However, even after the fad passed and many of his friends put the game down, Welch continued honing his skills in the game’s new format where, instead of just walking around to collect Pokémon in the world around them, players can take each other on in 1 vs. 1 battles in real-time — similar to other fighting games like Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter. In this iteration of the game, competitors pick a team of three Pokémon out of six to fight an opponent in a battle played out in real-time where quick thinking and fast fingers are key.

Welch’s sister, who played the game with him when it first came out, said she was “very proud of him because it’s something that I know he is very passionate about.”

“It was really cool to see him on the big stage competing with different people and having commentators talk about this play style,” Sarah Welch said. “Although I don’t fully understand everything about how the game works since a lot of the stuff he uses are newer updates that I never played, it was still really surreal.”

Though Welch’s father, Michael, didn’t travel to Japan with the family, he followed from afar and watched where he could as his son ran through the tournament all the way to the finals.

“This is a teenager across the hall from me at home who just plays a lot of Pokémon GO. We had no idea that this is world-caliber Pokémon GO,” Michael Welch said. “He’s pretty humble and quiet about it, but I think he is very careful with his strategies.”

“I don’t really worry too much about who I’m going up against. At this level, everyone is as good as they can get,” Thomas Welch said. “I expect the best from my opponents so I try to prepare beforehand with the team that I create and use that as my advantage against my opponents.”

Currently studying engineering at UW, Welch said there are parallels between the work he puts into his studies and the research he conducts to be ready for Pokémon GO competitions.

“It’s a similar mindset in terms of problem-solving and understanding how things work. It’s super helpful and it’s part of the reason why I enjoy it,” Welch said. “Seeing what Pokémon are the most used and analyzing how I can try to counter what people are using, I used that to my advantage.”

The only downside to winning so much? Welch and his family were not able to explore Yokohama much beyond the event. Plus, there was the welcome inconvenience of carrying the hardware back to Washington.

“Since I was competing pretty much the whole time, we didn’t really get to do much else outside of that. One thing, since I did get second, I had to carry the trophy around everywhere which was extra luggage that made it a bit harder to travel,” Welch said.

The championship experience came complete with a fun moment when Welch was recognized by a fan while traveling on the train in Japan.

“This little boy wanted to take a picture with him, so that was fun,” Welch’s mom, Hiromi, recounted. “They wanted to see the trophy but nope, it was packed. I really didn’t want to unpack it.”

Following his victory, Welch says he’s planning to continue competing both near and far.

“The new season is starting and there are more tournaments to go to, so I likely will continue competing and try to qualify for the World Championships again,” Welch said.