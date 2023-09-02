If you’ve driven east across the mountains from Seattle, chances are you’ve driven past the sign “Cashmere: Home of Aplets & Cotlets” a time or two. Maybe you drove right past it without a second thought or perhaps the name of Washington’s curious-sounding fruit candy caught your attention. But did you ever actually pull over to spend a day or two in Cashmere?

While the unassuming Chelan County mountain town may not garner the same attention as some of Washington’s other small towns, that’s precisely its charm. Cashmere is just a 15-minute drive east of its popular neighbor, Leavenworth, and is close enough to the action yet far away enough from the crowds, making it the perfect spot for a late summer or early fall getaway.

Cashmere sits in the shadows of the Cascades along the snaking waters of the Wenatchee River. On the outskirts of town, the land is abundant with cherry, apple, pear and peach orchards. While there, tap into its homegrown charm, explore the outdoor scene, harvest seasonal fruit in one of its many orchards, and of course, sample its famous aplets and cotlets to make it more than a drive-by on your next trip east.

Where to play

In town: Take a step back in time at the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village, which re-creates what life was like in town a century ago with authentic log cabins, a water wheel and Great Northern Railway buildings like a barber shop, schoolhouse and general store. The museum houses an extensive collection of artifacts and hosts exhibits that pay tribute to the Indigenous tribes who stewarded the land in the Cascade region. Fall travelers might be interested in stopping by on Oct. 7 for the Pioneer Village Festival. Music, food, and kid-friendly activities like gold panning and drinking sarsaparilla in the saloon bring local history and culture to life.

From mid-May to mid-October, local artisans and farmers set up stands selling handmade soaps, fresh greens, herbs, flowers, photography and pottery, among other goods at the Cashmere Community Farmers Market. The weekly market takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Advertising

No visit to Cashmere is complete without a visit to Aplets & Cotlets. Started by two Armenian immigrants in 1920 who settled in Cashmere, the confectionery remains a regional favorite today. The apple-walnut and apricot-walnut candies reflect the iconic flavors of the Pacific Northwest and are a tasty treat to grab for your visit (or the drive back!).

Out of town: The outdoors surrounding Cashmere are the perfect playground for adventure seekers. From Cashmere’s Riverside Park, you can set off down the Wenatchee River for a thrilling day of kayaking or rafting. The stretch of the river between Cashmere and Wenatchee is abundant with rapids earning names like Snow Blind and Deadman’s Drop. Late spring and early summer are typically better seasons for rafting, but when the Wenatchee isn’t flowing with enough fervor, you can still test your balance by taking a stand up paddleboard trip down the river. Action Rafting Co. will connect you to all your rafting needs.

If you prefer your adventures on land, explore the trails around Cashmere. A newer trail system just outside town, the Cashmere Canyons Preserve, is privately owned. The preserve, which is on the eastern slopes of the Cascades, focuses on wildlife and wilderness conservation. (Note: Dogs are not allowed.) Spring Canyon Loop is a fantastic, moderately challenging route with evergreen-dotted rolling hills and mountains in the distance. Mountain bikers may want to tackle the daring switchbacks on the aptly named Devil’s Gulch trail.

After your trek, stop by one or two of Cashmere’s fruit stands selling seasonal produce from the local orchards. Eagle Rock Fruit Stand and Miller Orchards are both worth a visit, offering cherries, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines and other juicy spring and summer fruits.

Where to eat and drink

Family-run establishments are the standard in Cashmere. While it may be a small town, you certainly won’t go hungry — just don’t expect to find any higher-end PNW fare. Start your day with freshly baked muffins and breads at Sure to Rise Bakery, a local, family-owned joint dating back to the 1940s. If you’re more in the mood for a sit-down meal, grab a table for breakfast or lunch at Weeds Cafe for sandwiches and salads. And for dinner? If you’re craving tacos, you’re in luck because Cashmere is home to a few tasty Mexican joints. La Tortuga Loca is a no-frills spot serving tortas, tacos and some dangerously delicious margaritas to wash down your meal.

It wouldn’t be a PNW town without a local winery and brewery. Head to Milepost Brewing for a refreshing pint after a sunny day of hiking or fruit-picking. The selection at this Cashmere brewery is small but mighty with stout, rye and wheat beer options, and of course, a few IPAs to sample. If you’re in the mood to sip some of the region’s specialties, make a stop at Cashmere Cider Mill, which focuses exclusively on making pear ciders. More of a wine drinker? Leony’s Cellars’ tasting room in downtown Cashmere is a boutique tasting room run by a couple who bought a small winery on a whim. Leony’s focus is on bold reds like syrah and cabernet franc, as well as an experimental pinot gris orange wine.

Where to sleep

After a day packed with outdoor adventures and small-town wanderings, it’s time for some rest. Cashmere has a few options fit for bed-and-breakfast enthusiasts. Cascade Valley Inn is a luxury bed-and-breakfast-style option that is perfect for a little mountain rest and relaxation time. Trails, mountain views, fireplaces and private decks overlooking the acreage make this adult-only property an appealing option for travelers without children. For travelers looking for more private or family-friendly lodging, Airbnb has a number of tiny homes and log cabins in the Cashmere area available in the coming months.