As more people are getting vaccinated and summer approaches, travelers are making their way back to Seattle-Tacoma Airport. The travel industry is rebounding, and after being penned in for a year, travelers might find international destinations particularly appealing. However, you should do extensive research before you book anything. The U.S. Department of State recently warned against traveling to about 80% of the world’s countries due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To help guide travelers, the State Department last week released an updated list of travel advisories for every country based in part on the CDC’s COVID-19 recommendations. The risk assessment levels are broken down on a scale of one to four:

Level 1- Exercise normal precautions

Level 2- Exercise increased caution

Level 3- Reconsider travel

Level 4- Do not travel.

With public health experts recommending that folks spend the minimum amount of time possible in airports, nonstop flights are more appealing than ever. So here are the 15 international destinations you can currently get to on direct flights out of Seattle-Tacoma Airport, along with the State Department’s newest travel advisory level for each country, and these countries’ current rules for international travelers.

At the moment, Seoul, South Korea, is the only international city you can fly to direct from Seattle-Tacoma Airport that has a travel advisory level under 3. Seoul is rated a Level 2.

Also, regardless of whether you are vaccinated, you should still wear a mask and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene at all times.

International destinations you can reach on a direct flight out of Seattle-Tacoma Airport

These destinations are listed alphabetically. All travel advisory levels are current as of April 23, and sourced from the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory website.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter the country. Exemptions are listed on the Government of the Netherlands website. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine upon arrival.*

*Quarantine requirements vary by country/city. See embassy pages for more details.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May 2021. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Qatar

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if they fall under a certain category of non-Qatari citizens allowed in. Tourist travel is not allowed. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Emirates

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter with a tourist visa from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Lufthansa

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not allowed to enter the country unless they meet one of only a few exceptions. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Volaris

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: British Airways, American Airlines

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if not traveling from a “red-list” country. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May 2021. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Aeromexico

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May 2021. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Asiana, Delta, Korean Air

Travel Advisory Level: 2; Moderate level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine and pre-departure testing requirement for all inbound travelers., including those who have been vaccinated. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; Arbitrary enforcement of local laws

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. China currently allows foreign nationals with valid residence permits and visas to enter the country under certain conditions. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: EVA Air

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter unless one of the country’s exceptions applies to them. Visitors are required to quarantine for 14 days regardless of vaccination status. A negative COVID-19 test result issued within three working days of boarding must be presented before travel.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta, Japan Airlines

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted entry on a very limited basis. Travel for tourism and most other short-term purposes is not permitted. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter for essential travel only. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry for travelers age 5 and older. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine for 14 days.