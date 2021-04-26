By
Seattle Times news assistant

As more people are getting vaccinated and summer approaches, travelers are making their way back to Seattle-Tacoma Airport. The travel industry is rebounding, and after being penned in for a year, travelers might find international destinations particularly appealing. However, you should do extensive research before you book anything. The U.S. Department of State recently warned against traveling to about 80% of the world’s countries due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To help guide travelers, the State Department last week released an updated list of travel advisories for every country based in part on the CDC’s COVID-19 recommendations. The risk assessment levels are broken down on a scale of one to four:

  • Level 1- Exercise normal precautions
  • Level 2- Exercise increased caution
  • Level 3- Reconsider travel
  • Level 4- Do not travel.

With public health experts recommending that folks spend the minimum amount of time possible in airports, nonstop flights are more appealing than ever. So here are the 15 international destinations you can currently get to on direct flights out of Seattle-Tacoma Airport, along with the State Department’s newest travel advisory level for each country, and these countries’ current rules for international travelers.

At the moment, Seoul, South Korea, is the only international city you can fly to direct from Seattle-Tacoma Airport that has a travel advisory level under 3. Seoul is rated a Level 2.

Also, regardless of whether you are vaccinated, you should still wear a mask and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene at all times.

International destinations you can reach on a direct flight out of Seattle-Tacoma Airport

These destinations are listed alphabetically. All travel advisory levels are current as of April 23, and sourced from the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory website.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

A bicyclist crosses a canal bridge in the historic center of Amsterdam on March 26. Before COVID-19, the city was packed with visitors; now efforts to rein in the expected post-pandemic crowds are ramping up, but not without controversy. (Ilvy Njiokiktjien / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter the country. Exemptions are listed on the Government of the Netherlands website. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine upon arrival.*

*Quarantine requirements vary by country/city. See embassy pages for more details.

Cancún, Mexico

Lounge chairs filled an empty beach in Cancun, Mexico, in June. (Associated Press / Victor Ruiz)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May 2021. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Doha, Qatar

A park in Doha, Qatar’s capital, in 2017. (Tomas Munita / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Qatar

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if they fall under a certain category of non-Qatari citizens allowed in. Tourist travel is not allowed. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A view of the Marina district towers seen from the observation deck of “The View at The Palm Jumeirah” in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Emirates

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter with a tourist visa from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Frankfurt, Germany

The sun sets behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this month. (Associated Press / Michael Probst)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Lufthansa

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not allowed to enter the country unless they meet one of only a few exceptions. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Guadalajara, Mexico

Locals and visitors to Guadalajara, Mexico, gather in the Plaza de Armas to eat, talk and take in free concerts performed by the municipal brass band. In the background is the Catedral de Guadalajara, built in the 16th century. (Carol Pucci / KRT)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Volaris

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

London, England

The moon rises just above the crest on the upper walkway of Tower Bridge just after moonrise in London, in March. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: British Airways, American Airlines

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if not traveling from a “red-list” country. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Los Cabos, Mexico

A tourist poses for a photo in front breaking waves before the arrival of Hurricane Lorena, in Los Cabos, Mexico, in September 2019. (Fernando Castillo / Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May 2021. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Mexico City

In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2011 a sculpture next to Mexico City’s Palace of Fine Arts and the Torre Latinoamericana building stand out against the skyline on Aug. 19, 2011. (Jose Sebastian / AP)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Aeromexico

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

A couple looks out to sea as rainfall increases with the approach of Hurricane Patricia in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 2015. (Rebecca Blackwell / AP)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least May 2021. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Seoul, South Korea

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus pray during a service at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month. (Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Asiana, Delta, Korean Air

Travel Advisory Level: 2; Moderate level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine and pre-departure testing requirement for all inbound travelers., including those who have been vaccinated. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Shanghai, China

People take selfies of the Pudong skyline as they stand on the Bund in Shanghai, in November. (Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; Arbitrary enforcement of local laws

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. China currently allows foreign nationals with valid residence permits and visas to enter the country under certain conditions. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Taipei, Taiwan

In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, visitors wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at the famed shopping area of Dihua Street market in Taipei, Taiwan. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: EVA Air

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter unless one of the country’s exceptions applies to them. Visitors are required to quarantine for 14 days regardless of vaccination status. A negative COVID-19 test result issued within three working days of boarding must be presented before travel.

Tokyo, Japan

People sit in the outdoor seating areas of restaurants and bars on Tuesday, in Tokyo. (Kiichiro Sato / AP)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta, Japan Airlines

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted entry on a very limited basis. Travel for tourism and most other short-term purposes is not permitted. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Vancouver, Canada

The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen at sunset, as houses line a hillside in Burnaby, British Columbia, earlier this month. (Darryl Dyck / Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter for essential travel only. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry for travelers age 5 and older. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Yasmeen Wafai: 206-464-2757 or ywafai@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @Yasmeen_Wafai.