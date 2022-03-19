STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The Yampa River that runs through Steamboat Springs, Colorado, is far too pockmarked with rapids to be navigable for a steamboat, so why the nautical name?

Legend has it that French fur trappers, the first Europeans to explore the region, heard the Yampa’s gurgling springs and it reminded them of a steamboat engine. Those springs include geothermal waters, which the region’s original inhabitants, the Yampatika Ute and Arapaho, had long visited for their medicinal powers.

Today’s visitors have two options to soak away sore muscles after a day of sampling the Steamboat area’s winter sports scene — one in the heart of town and another tucked into the mountains. Here’s what you need to know.

Old Town Hot Springs is the easiest way to get your fix. Located at the end of Lincoln Avenue closest to the resort in Steamboat Springs proper, this nonprofit health center is an absolute gem of a resource.

Not only is there a well-appointed gym and a 37-foot indoor climbing wall, there’s also a spring pumping out 220 gallons of 102-103 degree water every minute, chock full of chloride, sodium, sulfate, silica, calcium and lithium. The Heart Spring, as it’s known, feeds a main pool at 98 degrees and a lap swimming pool kept at 80 degrees. On a cold winter night, the local swim team can still practice outdoors. This family-friendly facility with locker rooms also boasts two 230-foot waterslides.

Entrance fees run $27 for adults (15+), $21 for youths (3-14), and $24 for seniors (65+). The waterslide is an additional $7. If you are staying for a week and plan to soak multiple times, a five-pack pass costs $108 for adults, $84 for youths and $96 for seniors. No reservations are required.

Seeking a more rustic setting? Strawberry Park Hot Springs ($20) features three pools of varying hot temperatures along a river — ideal for cold plunges between soaking sessions — and surrounded by high country forest.

The springs are 7 miles from the heart of town, a good chunk of it on unpaved mountain roads. For visitors unaccustomed to the terrain — the Strawberry Park website notes that four-wheel drive with snow tires or chains is a Routt County requirement Nov. 1 through May 1 — schedule a ride with The Hot Springs Shuttle ($50 adults, $40 teens, $30 children; price includes hot springs reservation) or Sweet Pea Tours ($30; transportation only). Shuttle services have the added bonus of guaranteed access; if you drive up on your own, you’ll need to make a pool reservation ahead of time.

Don’t expect a proper locker room with showers here. Out in the mountains, you’ll find an indoor bathroom, yes, but most changing rooms are separated from the elements only by a curtain or flimsy door. Consider wearing your bathing suit under your clothing, donning footwear that can get muddy, and bringing a pair of sandals for walking between pools. Coming after dark? The pools are clothing-optional and adults-only.