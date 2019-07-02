Love flying but hate the airport crowds and security lines? Enter JetSuiteX, which flies commercial semiprivate jets to select cities across the West Coast. On Monday, they began daily flights from Seattle to Oakland, Calif., starting at $99 one way.

JetSuiteX kicked off their inaugural flight out of Seattle with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a water cannon arch. Unfortunately, not every flight will have such fanfare, but that doesn’t mean you won’t feel like a Very-Important-Person.

Getting there

JetSuiteX flights depart out of King County International Airport-Boeing Field (BFI) in South Seattle. Unlike the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, there is no Link Light Rail station that drops off near the terminal, so your best bet is to get dropped off. Ride-share prices vary depending on when and where you’re coming from; taking a shared Lyft from Capitol Hill around 8 a.m. cost me around $17 and took about 25 minutes. At the moment, BFI has no information on parking facilities, but according to its website, parking options may be available in the future. Because King County Airport is such a small facility, you should have no problem getting dropped off directly in front of the entrance.

Checking in

JetSuiteX suggests arriving 20 minutes before the plane’s departure. Unlike a typical airport experience, you do not have to check in before the flight. When you arrive at the airport, you check in with the JetSuiteX front desk, show your ID and an attendant will hand you your boarding pass and check in any bags you have. JetSuiteX allows only one carry-on bag that can fit under the seat in front of you and allows you to check two other bags (with a combined weight of 50 pounds.) for free. Beyond that, extra bags will require an extra fee depending on the size and weight of your luggage.

There is no limit to the amounts of liquids you can bring on board, so no need to break out your travel sized toothpaste and empty your water bottles. Although if you choose to pack alcohol, you are not permitted to drink it on board.

It’s almost shocking how fast the check-in process is. I kept asking crew members, “That’s it? Are you sure? You don’t need me to run through an x-ray? Do you want to see my boarding pass again??”

After the five minutes it takes to check in, you’ll wait in a small lounge that has free coffee and other airplane snacks like peanuts and pretzels.

The flight experience

To board the plane, you get to walk directly on, up a short set of stairs. For information about accessibility, call (800) 435-9579 ahead of your flight; JetSuiteX offers accommodations for people that use wheelchairs and have other mobility needs. The plane seats about 30 passengers, so it’s pretty easy to find your assigned seat.

On JetSuiteX, you’ll have much more legroom than your average main cabin seat on a commercial flight, but unfortunately, seat width seems about the same. Although based on the jet’s layout, you’ll never have to get stuck sitting in a middle seat.

Each seat comes equipped with one power outlet that you can use to charge your devices. And the jet offers free limited Wi-Fi, although service is spotty at best.

Unlike other small plane experiences, theJetSuiteX flies pretty smooth, with minimal turbulence, although that is, of course, also contingent on weather.

JetSuiteX also provides free beverages — including alcohol and beer — in addition to a variety of snacks that change depending on your flight, but typically includes a variety of chips and cookies. On the flight I took, they ran out of coffee, which was borderline blasphemous, but there were still plenty of other beverages — albeit minimally caffeinated — to choose from.

The jet has one typical airplane closet-sized bathroom located in the back of the aircraft, but there’s minimal wait time due to the small flight. Just like in commercial flights, you are permitted to move around the cabin, but it’s recommended that you stay in your seat for most of the duration of the flight. Be careful when you stand up, the ceiling is so low that, even though I’m just 5-foot-4, I bumped my head a few times.

Arrival

The flight from Seattle to Oakland took approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, which is comparable to a commercial flight. Upon arrival, departing the plane is very fast as you don’t have to wait for dozens of people in front of you, and there’s no hassle with overheard luggage.

Immediately after getting off the plane, you can pick up any bags that you checked in, which they unload and leave on the runway.

A good bet

While JetSuiteX may not offer the full luxury experience that a private jet would, it still is much easier and more relaxed than your typical flight out of Sea-Tac. Overall, you save quite a bit of time without the hassles of security, boarding and de-boarding and searching for your luggage.