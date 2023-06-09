What if I told you you could take a vacation to a world-class city without the hassle of flights? With a gorgeous waterfront, glittering high-rises, so much shopping, culture and good eats. And the best news for parents: It’s incredibly kid-friendly too.

Our neighbor, Vancouver, B.C., is a straight shot north on Interstate 5, less than three hours from Seattle. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s back to business as usual at the Canadian border crossing. No proof of vaccination required, no pre-entry and arrival tests, no masks, no quarantining.

Even if it’s your first visit, Vancouver might look familiar. The city is a popular filming location (hence the nickname, “Hollywood North”), even for movies supposedly set in Seattle. Sure, we share views of mountains and water. What we don’t share is the same currency. Thanks to an excellent exchange rate, everything you buy in Canada is a bargain with an instant 25% discount.

When I was single, I loved browsing the trendy stores on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver. Now with kids in tow, we head straight to the far end of Robson, where it meets Stanley Park.

The urban oasis makes for an entire day of fun in itself. Rent bikes to ride 9 kilometers (that’s 5.6 miles to us Americans) along the famous Stanley Park Seawall. The loop is entirely flat and one-way, so it’s less likely that you’d get winded or lost.

There are several bike rental shops near the park’s entrance for all your biking needs: from 16-inch wheels for the smallest cyclists, to e-bikes, tandem bikes and your run-of-the-mill mountain bikes and cruisers. Child seats and trailers are available to rent, too. We paid CA$64 for three bikes from Spokes Bicycle Rentals, which included helmets and locks. (The bill translated into $47.79 USD — love that exchange rate!)

The path loops by the First Nations totem poles, a sandy beach and two playgrounds, with beautiful views of the Vancouver skyline and Lions Gate Bridge. The north end of Stanley Park is surprisingly quiet, just salty sea air and waves lapping at the rocky shore. You might forget you’re in the middle of a bustling city, the third-largest metropolitan area in Canada.

Save at least two hours to explore the massive Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park. Its name is a bit misleading. While it has your typical aquarium crowd-pleasers (clownfish, sharks, sea lions), it also has monkeys, a chameleon and a free-roaming sloth. Check out the daily schedule for animal shows posted at the entrance and make sure to catch a sea lion feeding.

Parking tip: You only have to pay once to park anywhere within Stanley Park. It’s a reasonable CA$3.75 an hour or CA$14.25 a day.

When you’ve worked up an appetite, head back to Robson Street to refuel. You’ll find every cuisine under the sun on this vibrant street. Our favorites: Guu with Garlic izakaya, a local Japanese tapas chain, and Dinesty Dumpling House, another local chain similar to Din Tai Fung.

Nearby nature escapes

It always boggles my mind how close the mountains are to the heart of the city. Standing in downtown Vancouver, look for views of the North Shore mountains sandwiched between skyscrapers. Drive through Stanley Park, over the Lions Gate Bridge, and 10 minutes later, you’ve arrived in a temperate rainforest at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

The park’s famous bridge sways 230 feet above the Capilano River. We found the side attractions even more thrilling: a treetop catwalk and a cliff-hugging path. There are lots of stairs here, so leave your stroller in the trunk and wear your babies.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a bit of a tourist trap, and spendy (online advance tickets run CA$62.95 for adults, CA$24.95 for kids). To get more bang for your buck, bookmark the outing for winter, when the trees and bridges get decked out in holiday lights.

PNW-ers are notoriously rugged, winter-camping-with-infants kind of parents. Capilano is not rugged. It is a curated, accessible nature experience for the indoorsy, with lovely restaurants and restrooms on-site.

Sightsee via cute little ferries

If you’re used to Seattle’s Pacific Science Center, your mind will be blown by Vancouver’s Science World. Science World is located at the head of False Creek, capped by a distinctive dome originally built for Expo 86. The exhibits are fresh and interactive, covering the natural world, the human body, physics, dinosaurs and so, so much more. Bonus: a Pac Sci membership gets you in Science World for free.

From Science World’s smart windows, which go from clear to tinted with the flip of a switch, we spotted little rainbow boats zipping around False Creek. These turned out to be Aquabuses, tiny water taxis that take you from Science World to Granville Island. Do it! It was the cutest ferry ride ever, and the highlight of the trip for my kids. The Aquabus runs every five to 15 minutes, every day except Christmas, with eight stops along False Creek. You can pay by credit card on board (CA$12.50 round trip for adults, CA$9.50 round trip for children and seniors).

Granville Island is essentially a giant farmers market, with restaurants, galleries and artist studios. We even got to watch a blacksmith and a glass blower working. There’s a big public market building that feels a lot like Pike Place, a small playground and a two-story Kids Market where your kids will happily empty your bank account between a bounty of toy stores and the arcade.

While you’re in B.C., do not miss out on the excellent eats. The Vancouver suburb of Richmond — a 25-minute drive away — has some of the best Chinese food in North America, and it’s a great cultural experience for the family. Stop for dim sum on No. 3 Road (try Sun Sui Wah or Kirin Seafood Restaurant). We also love T&T supermarket in Yaohan Centre, which has a made-to-order fan tuan bar and superb hot deli selection.

Travel details

To drive across the Canadian border, U.S. citizens need to bring a valid passport, passport card, NEXUS or SENTRI card, or enhanced driver’s license. You don’t need a visa unless you’re staying more than six months.

Children under 16 don’t need a passport; just bring their birth certificate for proof of citizenship. If you’re only traveling with one parent, it’s a good idea to bring a notarized letter of consent. (Here’s a sample letter.)

You can use your U.S. credit card in Canada and it will automatically convert Canadian currency into U.S. dollars. Make sure your card waives foreign transaction fees unless you like getting hit with unnecessary surcharges. If you need some pocket money, you can get cash from an ATM with your debit card, which hopefully waives withdrawal charges.

Certain agricultural products, like B.C.-grown produce, are OK to bring back to the U.S. But to avoid complications, we don’t bring any meat, fruit or veggies across the border. That means filling our bellies and stocking up on pastries before going home. Stretchy pants for the win!