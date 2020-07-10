Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and closures of the U.S.-Canadian border, the Victoria Clipper V is suspending service between Seattle and Victoria, B.C., until April 30, 2021.

“We wholeheartedly agree with the steps and health precautions taken by Canadian and U.S. government officials to date to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission through non-essential travel,” Clipper CEO David Gudgel said in a Friday news release. “Our intent in suspending operations is to hopefully allow ample time to pass so that we may return to service next spring when travel across the border is safe and welcomed once again.”

Clipper is subsequently laying off Canadian employees, and furloughing those based in Seattle until its expected reopening in April.

Since its creation in 1986, Clipper has provided transportation, tours and other travel accommodations between the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

