On Wednesday, August 8, U.S. News & World Report announced their annual 2018-19 Best Travel Rewards Programs. Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan made the number-one spot in the Best Airline Rewards Programs category for the fourth year running.

The report, which evaluates rewards programs based on criteria like membership benefits and ease of use, cites Alaska’s mileage-based earning structure, the option to cash in miles for free flights, and the elite members’ benefits as reasons for its top ranking.

This may come as good news to former Virgin America Elevate members who were recently transferred to the Mileage Plan as a part of the merger between Virgin America and Alaska announced in 2017. Virgin America Elevate ranked 5th on the 2016-2017 list.

This year, Delta SkyMiles took the number two spot for the second year in a row, and JetBlue’s TrueBlue program ranked third. The report also includes a category for Best Hotel Rewards Programs; Marriott Rewards is in the number one spot on that list.

The full listings for the Best Airline Rewards Programs and the Best Hotel Rewards Program are below:

Best Airline Rewards Programs

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Delta SkyMiles JetBlue TrueBlue American Airlines AAdvantage Southwest Rapid Rewards United MileagePlus Frontier Miles HawaiianMiles Free Spirit

Best Hotel Rewards Programs