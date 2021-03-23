The U.S. government has announced that the country’s land borders with North American neighbors Canada and Mexico will remain closed to nonessential travel for at least another month, through April 21, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security reiterated that the goal of the extended border closures is to limit the spread of coronavirus, determining that nonessential travel still poses too great a risk.

“To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on nonessential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel,” the department said in a tweet published Thursday.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the extension, stating that the country will continue to base its decisions on the best public health information available.

The 30-day extension is the second announced under President Joe Biden since he took office in January and this weekend will mark the one-year anniversary of the initial border closures in response to the COVID-19 crisis last spring.

While Canada continues to be closed to American tourists, U.S. travelers can still fly to Mexico with limited restrictions. Passengers will need to fill out a health form and should expect temperature screenings upon arrival but don’t need proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in order to gain entry. Americans traveling to Mexico and other international destinations will need a negative test result taken within three calendar days of departure to gain re-entry to the U.S., however.

