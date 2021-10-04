It got a bit cheaper for travelers enrolled in the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program to renew their credentials — but only if they do it online.

The agency announced that the cost of online PreCheck renewals will drop to $70 from $85. The lower fee went into effect Oct. 1. The initial fee to enroll in the program will remain $85 and is good for five years.

“TSA PreCheck was launched 10 years ago to provide expedited airport security screening for low-risk travelers,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. “Our TSA PreCheck program improves overall security and we will continue to look for ways to enhance the benefits of this program for our trusted travelers.”

Fees paid by travelers are designed to cover costs of administering the program.

At airports where it is offered, TSA’s PreCheck allows prescreened travelers to move through special lines and avoid taking off their shoes and light jackets. Travelers with PreCheck also can leave their laptops and approved liquids in their carry-ons when moving through security checkpoints.

For initial enrollment, travelers can submit an online application, then schedule an in-person appointment that includes a background check and fingerprinting. Many airports, including Baltimore-Washington International Marshall, Washington Dulles International and Reagan National, have enrollment centers on-site. (Enrollment centers are available here, while renewing a PreCheck membership can be done here.)

Over the past month, TSA said that 96% of passengers enrolled in PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes to go through airport security checkpoints. The TSA reminded travelers to avoid websites that do not end in “.gov” during the process.