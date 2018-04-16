Passengers traveling with Alaska Airlines should make the most of the carrier’s generous carry-on luggage size. Throw in that extra Scandinavian crime novel while you can, because soon travelers will have to edit their packing list and might even need to purchase new luggage.

Starting June 4, the airline will reduce the carry-on size limit to 22-by-14-by-9 inches – a 2-by-3-by-1-inch trim. The new measurements conform with those set by other major airlines, including American, Delta and United. Virgin America, which will cease in name on April 24 and become part of the Alaska Airlines family, will also require the smaller dimensions.

If you are heavy packer, you might want to consider Southwest, which permits roomier carry-ons measuring 24-by-16-by-10.