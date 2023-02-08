QUINAULT RAINFOREST, Grays Harbor County — A cabin at Mount Rainier National Park was for years our go-to Washington winter getaway. Tempted by blankets of fresh snow and views of the mountain at every turn, my husband and I, often with friends, would look forward to hours of snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and winter hikes.

Then came the rain. Two years in a row, it rained so hard we could barely walk to and from the car. Our snowshoes stayed in the trunk. Walking paths turned to slush. We played all the games we brought — twice.

It was time for a change. If we were going to go somewhere where it was likely to rain, why not pick a place ready-made for wet weather? A prime lodging offer on the Olympic Peninsula sweetened the deal.

Tempted by a seasonal two-nights-for-the-price-of-one special at the historic Lake Quinault Lodge, we headed to the Quinault Rainforest in the temperate wilderness valley that runs through the southwest end of Olympic National Park and the national forest within.

Built in 1926 and designed by Seattle architect Robert Reamer in a style reminiscent of his work at the Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park, the V-shaped lodge has expanded over time to 91 units, with some in the main lodge and others in side buildings.

Unchanged are the views of Lake Quinault, a natural lake formed by a glacier that receded into the mountains thousands of years ago. Part of the Quinault Indian Nation, it was traditionally used as summering grounds for salmon fishing, hunting, berry picking and recreation.

You don’t come here expecting snow and receiving rain. You come expecting rain and you most likely will get it. The valley receives an annual average of 12 feet a year, with most of it falling in the winter months.

The reward, during dry respites, is access to a lush ecosystem filled with giant trees, waterfalls, wildlife and easy hikes designed for getting back to shelter quickly in case of a deluge. The lodge makes a perfect, cozy home base.

“It’s one of the untouched gems of this region,” said Quinault Forest Service ranger Matt Ferraro. “In winter, you basically have the rainforest to yourself.”

Settling in

Plan on a three-hour drive from Seattle via a remote stretch of Highway 101. Lake Quinault Lodge sits by itself on South Shore Road inside the national park.

With a heated pool and a lobby filled with leather couches and chairs, soft lighting and a huge wood-burning fireplace, the lodge invites lingering on rainy afternoons.

Rates soar in the summer, when rooms fill with tourists anxious to combine a wilderness experience with a stay at an inn listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Winter is the lowest occupancy,” confirmed general manager Robert Hugo. In 2016, the lodge began offering seasonal deals from mid-October through the end of March that slash room rates in half or more.

A spot check for Thursday-Friday dates in late February brought up a rate of $245 for two nights with taxes for a lake-view, fireplace room — compared with $795 for two nights in late May. A queen bed, lake-view room in the main lodge was $173.73 for two nights in late February compared with $609.66 in May.

Hiking trails

To stretch your legs and enjoy the rainforest up close, take a hike.

Consult a map of nearby jaunts at st.news/LQ-hikes, or find suggestions for hikes of varying lengths and difficulties at on AllTrails at alltrails.com/us/washington/quinault.

Popular is the Quinault Loop, a 4-mile trail along the south shore of the lake. Points of interest include Cascade Falls, Cedar Bog and the half-mile interpretive Quinault Rain Forest Nature Trail, parts of which are accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

Another is the Kestner Homestead Trail, a 1.3-mile loop that takes visitors past an old settler’s farmhouse surrounded by fields, apple trees, a barn and outbuildings.

Other close-by trails wend past waterfalls, huge Douglas fir trees in this Valley of the Giants and what’s been called the world’s largest Sitka spruce.

“Assume cold rain,” Ferraro said regarding the weather. It’s not like you’re at Mount Rainier, in this temperate rainforest, “but definitely be prepared with rain gear and warm clothes. Always bring water, something a lot of people neglect when it’s cold.”

Winter drives

Accessible by car year-round is the Quinault Rain Forest Loop Drive, a 31-mile road trip around Lake Quinault, up the Quinault River in Olympic National Park, and back around the other side.

Rangers advise checking road conditions (not suitable for RVs), and looking for opportunities along the way for viewing waterfalls, wildlife and giant trees. Leave two hours minimum to complete the trip.

Another option is to sign up for the Lake Quinault Lodge rainforest van tour ($50 for adults, $35 for children), a four-hour shuttle tour through the forest with a guide. Included are stops for walks and photos, plus commentary about the Quinault Indian Nation history, early expeditions and native vegetation.

The tours can include up to 14 people during busy times, but my husband and I were the only ones to sign up midweek in late January. Guide Chris German gave us a private tour on what turned out be a cold but clear day, perfect for short hikes — and spotting bald eagles and wild elk.

Dining

Food options are limited to breakfast and dinner (closed for lunch in winter) served in the lodge’s Roosevelt dining room, or takeout from the nearby Rain Forest Resort Village Salmon House restaurant.

Indoor dining at the Salmon House is closed, but locals recommend trying any one of five types of salmon dinners ($26.99-$29.99) available to go from 3-8 p.m. daily.

Elegant but pricey is the lodge’s lakefront dining room, named for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who visited in 1937 and later signed a bill creating Olympic National Park.

Look for sweet potato pancakes, oatmeal and scrambles in the morning. Filling out the evening menu: seared duck, salmon, mushroom polenta and the restaurant’s classic pot roast.

Locals help fill tables on weekends, but come midweek, and just like in the rainforest, you’ll likely have the dining room to yourself.

If you go

Lake Quinault Lodge, operated by Aramark Destinations, will be offering its two-nights-for-the-price of-one special through March 30, with substantial discounts on a variety of room types, subject to availability.

To find the deal, head to st.news/BOGO. Or, from the lodge’s website (st.news/LQ-lodge), click “Special Offers” at the top right of the page and then “Lake Quinault Lodge.”

Aramark plans to repeat the deal mid-October 2023 through March 2024.

Nearby is the more rustic Rain Forest Village Resort (rainforestresort.com), which also offers winter midweek and weekend discounts on lodge rooms, fireplace cabins and suites, with further price breaks through mid-February. Call 800-255-6936. There’s also an RV park, open weather permitting.

For park info, contact the National Park Service (nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/visiting-quinault.htm) or the U.S. Forest Service (fs.usda.gov/recarea/olympic/recarea/?recid=79276). There’s a ranger station at 353 S. Shore Road. Limited hours. Call 360-288-0203 before visiting.