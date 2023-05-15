Tired of schlepping the family to waterparks and beaches where all they do is eat overpriced junk food and look at their iPhones? Good news: There are places around the Pacific Northwest that are as educational as they are fun; where the kids can learn about the environment, absorb history about the region’s Native tribes, bone up on botany and ecology and dig for their own fossils. If you’re lucky, you may meet a mermaid or two.

1. International Mermaid Museum — Aberdeen, Washington

“A culture that has a permanent body of water has mermaid stories,” is the saying posted at this fascinating museum, which teaches ecology from seashore to sea floor using mermaid mythology. Appropriately opened on International Mermaid Day on March 29, 2021, this spot next to the Westport Winery and Garden Resort is lots of fun. A screen in one corner plays mermaid movies; mermaid mannequins are suspended from the ceiling and at the entrance is a large sculpture of the water spirit Porcelina, donated by Californian artist Jasmine Becket-Griffith.

One wanders through 40 exhibits explaining the types of mermaids from around the world; the Syrian origin of mermaid legends; the nature of selkies (part-seal, part woman creatures who hang around Scotland’s coastal waters); and even displays of mermaid anatomy, including the tail. Placards at each display first explain the mermaid, then a fact about sea life. Factoids about pearls, sea creatures and historic shipwrecks abound. There is even a mermaid throne with loaner tails for anyone wishing to pose for photos.

There’s also a 15-acre garden out back with pleasant places to wander and sit; a labyrinth and lots of art installations to gaze at. The restaurant and winery next door make it the sort of place where one can lounge about for much of the day. Each spring, the museum sponsors a Mermaid Festival featuring performances by artists dressed as mermaids, book signings and songs from a nautical-themed band.

Admission is $3. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The museum is at 1 South Arbor Road, Aberdeen. mermaidmuseum.org

2. Public fossil-digging beds — Fossil, Oregon

A visit to the 14,000-acre John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in Eastern Oregon is an explosion of brightly colored rocks, paleo landscapes, sagebrush steppe, petrified tree trunks, celadonite clay bands and, of course, the fossils themselves. It takes at least two days to even begin exploring the area and hike the many paths offering views of basalt canyons and vistas. Touching any fossils along the way is forbidden; however, there is one site where you can look for millennia-old bones to your heart’s content.

Just outside the national monument is the appropriately named town of Fossil. Drive east down Main Street through town toward Wheeler High School (at 600 E B Street). Drive through the parking lot and head to the right, then park by the football field near a sign that says “fossil beds.” The site is the bed of a shallow lake that was there some 33 million years ago when the area was less desert-like. Naturally, the most numerous fossils will be the leaves and branches of trees that grew along the lake and its feeder streams. Plant fossils may include ancestors of modern-day maples, oaks, alder, sycamore and metasequoia, a kind of pine tree.

Shards of fossils are everywhere and the site – marked by a canopy over a picnic table on which you can examine fossil finds – is easy to spot. The best part: You can keep whatever you find there. But knowing what you’re looking at is not so easy for the ingénue. (Hint: Look for something that seems to stand out from the rock such as a shiny or smooth surface that might have been a leaf in a previous incarnation; or an irregularity that could be a bone fragment.)

There is a donation box near the entrance requesting $5 per person admission with reduced rates for families. Although there are some tools available, it’s wise to bring your own digging implements such as a trowel, chisel, screwdriver (to separate limestone layers), knee pads, hat and water. Want to learn more? The Oregon Paleo Lands Institute Center & Gallery is a few blocks away at 333 W. Fourth Street, across from the courthouse. The Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor Center, also has a working fossil lab with more than 500 fossils on display.

3. Mount Angel Abbey museum — Mount Angel, Oregon

A lot of people may visit Mount Angel Abbey (36 miles south of Portland) to pray at the 14 Stations of the Cross on the entrance road, listen to the monks chanting and pay a visit to the abbey-run brewery at the base of the forested butte that hosts the monastery. But what to do with the kids?

Tucked behind the Romanesque-style church atop the hill is a natural history museum packed with all sorts of curios and taxidermied animals, including a 6-foot-tall buffalo,, a musk ox, minx, polar bear, wolves, caribou, the world’s largest hog hairball and an eight-legged calf, the result of a conjoined pregnancy that went south. You can also see all manner of seashells and Indigenous artifacts. There are exhibits on geology, the environment, art, various artifacts from the Civil War, paperweights, antique cameras and even a miniature Samoan village.

The whole effect is like walking through an immense grab bag of art, history, botany and biology. The total weirdness of this place at a Benedictine monastery is a real kick.

Admission is free. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday. mountangelabbey.org/visit-us/museum

4. “Hear the Echoes of Our Ancestors” tour, Lewiston, Idaho

Ever wonder what the Nez Perce have to say about their nation’s ancestral haunts along the Snake River? Your typical Hells Canyon tour won’t go into the history of this tribe, whose members identify as Nimiipuu rather than the Nez Perce name given them by French fur traders. The tribe’s peoples once roamed 17 million acres across four states before the U.S. government seized their lands and reduced them to an Idaho reservation less than one-tenth that size. Local entrepreneur Stacia Morfin, a member of the tribe, set out to change that four years ago when she founded Nez Perce Tourism as an effort to redefine how visitors to the area see her people.

Today, Morfin’s enterprise offers traditional dinners featuring Native dances and songs, Appaloosa-riding experiences, white-water rafting and tribe member-led jet boat tours of the Snake. A Native guide in ceremonial dress – either Morfin herself or a co-worker – leads the four-hour river rides, describing local herbs used for healing, tribal history, past village sites, petroglyphs of hunting scenes and even a place called “Grandmother’s Rock” where some Nez Perce teenagers retreat to ponder over whom they should marry. Morfin also sells Native crafts on board, and there’s a lot more in Nez Perce Traditions, her shop in downtown Lewiston.

There are many more opportunities locally to hear the Native perspective of how the West was won. The Nez Perce National Park 10 miles east of Lewiston and the Hells Gate State Park/Lewis and Clark Discovery Center just to the south of town are good places to start.

Boat tours cost $150 per person and are held from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. nezpercetourism.com

5. Chilliwack Sunflower Festival — Chilliwack, British Columbia

There’s nothing so magical as getting one’s botany fix by running through 12-15 acres of ochre, deep orange, lemon-yellow and golden sunflowers in Canada’s Fraser River valley just east of Vancouver. The plants can grow as tall as 12 feet, so the effect is like walking through an immense maze.

What was interesting about the annual sunflower festival in Chilliwack, which typically runs from August to mid-September, was the sheer variety of sunflowers – 50, to be exact – as well as multiple varieties of dahlias, gladiolas, zinnias and cosmos. The owners have made the property accessible and one can easily get ‘lost’ in the long rows of gigantic blooms. Children can also climb aboard a variety of rides and play structures, including a 1950 Morris vintage car, vintage bikes, seven swing sets, a large horse carriage, a giant wooden shoe, and a Dutch windmill.

41310 Royalwood Ave., Chilliwack, British Columbia. Admission ranges from $10-$20 Canadian (roughly $7.50-$15 USD). chilliwacksunflowerfest.com