Any Pacific Northwesterner knows you don’t want to miss the glorious, sunny summer months here. But you may want to get out of the city. From a Washington travel expert’s tips to timely road trip ideas, here’s what to know to plan the rest of your summer adventures.
Doe Bay celebrates 20 years of rustic chic
The beloved Orcas Island retreat is home to cabins, yurts and campsites, and remains a favorite among Northwesterners craving nature, music and foodie bliss.
Seattle summer travel forecast: Demand will cool after hot start
While this could be a busy summer for traveling, vacationers can lower their stress (and bills) by getting creative with transportation and taking PNW staycations.
How a rural community rallied to save a rustic 100-year-old Oregon hotel
Former employees banded together to save the Wallowa Lodge in 2017 after it was put up for auction. They’ve turned it into a hidden gem PNW vacation spot.
6 great restaurants to fuel your road trips out of Seattle this summer
Whether you’re rolling north to B.C., south to Oregon or out east, our food writers weigh in on great food pit stops en route.
8 PNW road trips for music and arts lovers
From a new music festival near Bend, Ore., to a historic moviehouses trip and sculpture spotting in Bellingham, here’s where to go this summer to get your arts on.
7 waterfalls to hike to this summer
From Merriman to Marymere Falls, there’s no shortage of waterfall hikes on the Olympic Peninsula. Here are a handful of good ones to check out this summer.
Match your vacation type to these book recommendations
Hoping to get a bit (or a lot!) of reading done this summer? Critic Moira Macdonald has you covered with several recommendations for various journeys.
8 lodges that offer uniquely PNW charms
The Pacific Northwest has much to offer outside of camping, from lakeside resorts to tree house accommodations straight out of The Lord of the Rings.
5 tips for festival camping to avoid a Gorge-gone-wrong story
A show at the Gorge Amphitheatre is a Washington rite of passage. And a hassle. These tips will help you have a better time camping at the Gorge.
These 3 WA adventures pair outdoor fun with comfy indoor lodging
You don’t have to choose between a spa day and a day in the woods. These experiences combine outdoor fun with comfy lodging at Washington hotels and resorts.
