Any Pacific Northwesterner knows you don’t want to miss the glorious, sunny summer months here. But you may want to get out of the city. From a Washington travel expert’s tips to timely road trip ideas, here’s what to know to plan the rest of your summer adventures.

↓ 2023 Summer Travel Guide ↓
A couple soaks in the sunset colors at Doe Bay Resort and Retreat on Orcas Island, which commands one of the best views in the San Juans.

Doe Bay celebrates 20 years of rustic chic

The beloved Orcas Island retreat is home to cabins, yurts and campsites, and remains a favorite among Northwesterners craving nature, music and foodie bliss.

A couple chats in a security line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Friday, June 23, 2023. 72,655 outbound travelers are expected to go through checkpoints at SEA Friday. A total of 196,000 overall are predicted to go through the airport. The Port of Seattle predicted that Friday will be the busiest day EVER at SeaTac Airport but they later said it was not quite as crowded as they expected. The busiest times at the airport is 5-7:30 a.m., and airport officals are recommending folks arrive early. 224255

Seattle summer travel forecast: Demand will cool after hot start

While this could be a busy summer for traveling, vacationers can lower their stress (and bills) by getting creative with transportation and taking PNW staycations.

The cozy lobby of the century old Wallowa Lake Lodge features a roaring fireplace and plenty of green velvet couches to sink into with a good book.

How a rural community rallied to save a rustic 100-year-old Oregon hotel

Former employees banded together to save the Wallowa Lodge in 2017 after it was put up for auction. They’ve turned it into a hidden gem PNW vacation spot.

The pork al pastor tacos at Los Cuervos in Lakewood. 223396

6 great restaurants to fuel your road trips out of Seattle this summer

Whether you’re rolling north to B.C., south to Oregon or out east, our food writers weigh in on great food pit stops en route.

THING Festival (Michael Rietmulder)

8 PNW road trips for music and arts lovers

From a new music festival near Bend, Ore., to a historic moviehouses trip and sculpture spotting in Bellingham, here’s where to go this summer to get your arts on.

The cascades of Sol Duc Falls on the Olympic Peninsula are viewed from above.

7 waterfalls to hike to this summer

From Merriman to Marymere Falls, there’s no shortage of waterfall hikes on the Olympic Peninsula. Here are a handful of good ones to check out this summer.

“Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. (Penguin Random House / )

Match your vacation type to these book recommendations

Hoping to get a bit (or a lot!) of reading done this summer? Critic Moira Macdonald has you covered with several recommendations for various journeys.

Exterior of the Trillium treehouse.

8 lodges that offer uniquely PNW charms

The Pacific Northwest has much to offer outside of camping, from lakeside resorts to tree house accommodations straight out of The Lord of the Rings.

5 tips for festival camping to avoid a Gorge-gone-wrong story

A show at the Gorge Amphitheatre is a Washington rite of passage. And a hassle. These tips will help you have a better time camping at the Gorge.

Skamania Lodge hosts a treehouse village in the summertime.

These 3 WA adventures pair outdoor fun with comfy indoor lodging

You don’t have to choose between a spa day and a day in the woods. These experiences combine outdoor fun with comfy lodging at Washington hotels and resorts.

