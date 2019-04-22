In 2019, over $22.6 million in travel scams have been lost, and we haven’t even reached the summer.

This is why the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about vacation deal scams after they’ve seen a spike in numbers. There has been a total of 91 travel fraud reports across North American this year alone.

The BBB wants travelers to know that scammers are trying to target consumers through social media, pop-up ads and unsolicited phone calls. They’re looking for people who are interested in finding the best price by booking early. One person in Canada was scammed out of $48,000.

The bureau is warning travelers of scammers asking for credit-card details over phones or requesting scanned copies of their driver’s license. Many scammers are pressuring travelers with a false sense of urgency.

“Travel scams can range from flight and vacation packages with prices that are too good to be true, to scammers impersonating reputable travel service businesses and consumers submitting personal information to a fake website,” the BBB’s Karla Davis said in a news release.

All in all, the BBB wants travelers to stay away from broad internet searches for travel deals that may lead travelers to fraudulent websites. They also advise that you get trip details in writing before paying and not to wire money or use prepaid debit cards to pay for vacations.

Last but not least, if the deal seems too good to be true — it probably is.

Visit Travelpulse at www.travelpulse.com