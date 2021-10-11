Beginning in December, Singapore Airlines will resume its Seattle-to-Singapore flights from Seattle-Tacoma airport for a limited period designed to cater to holiday travel from Christmas through the Lunar New Year.

From Dec. 2 to Feb. 15, 2022, the airline’s 253-seat Airbus A350-90 will take off from Sea-Tac airport’s runways four times a week and stop briefly in Vancouver, British Columbia, before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Southeast Asia.

Singapore Airlines originally launched a nonstop flight from Sea-Tac to Singapore in 2019, but the route was cancelled in spring 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Boyd, a VP of public relations for Singapore Airlines, says this seasonal Seattle-to-Singapore flight will give customers “the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones during the holiday season” as well as give people in Seattle and Vancouver another option for a holiday trip. Boyd says the route could continue past the holidays depending on demand.

Two of these weekly seasonal Seattle-to-Singapore flights will operate as part of Singapore’s expanded “vaccinated travel lane” scheme which, starting on Oct. 19, allows travelers who are fully vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine from the U.S. and several other countries to visit Singapore without having to quarantine upon arrival — an option that’s been available to travelers from Germany and Brunei since the beginning of September. Boyd says passengers have to be vaccinated to get on these vaccinated-travel-lane flights, and passengers on other Singapore Airlines flights from Sea-Tac will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival to Singapore, even if they’re vaccinated. So the takeaway for U.S. travelers hoping to avoid the quarantine in Singapore: If you’re vaccinated, make sure to get on a vaccinated-travel-lane flight. Singapore previously required travelers from the U.S. to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Perry Cooper, a spokesperson for Sea-Tac airport, says airlines have been steadily reestablishing international routes from Seattle over the last several months, and now that Sea-Tac airport has now resumed operations of 65% of its pre-pandemic international flights. Cooper says Delta Airlines restarted service to Paris on Sept. 14. Icelandair resumed service in May. Condor has been flying Seattleites to Frankfurt, Germany since July. British Airways also resumed service in July. He says WestJet will start service to Calgary on Nov. 4 and expects Air France to resume service to Paris in December.

Singapore’s “vaccinated travel lane” scheme will make it one of the easier countries for vaccinated U.S. residents to visit in Asia. Until last week, the 14-day quarantine-upon-arrival requirement meant that Singapore was effectively closed to U.S. residents looking for a quick holiday trip. Japan recently banned travel from the U.S. and many other countries, except under exceptional circumstances. The few U.S. travelers granted entry to China are forced to quarantine for 14 days. Thailand is also enforcing a 14-day quarantine for U.S. travelers.

Singapore has seen COVID-19 infections rise dramatically since the beginning of September, with the Ministry of Health reporting 3,703 new cases on Oct. 9., the highest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic. But the number of serious cases remains low, with 83% of the country fully vaccinated.