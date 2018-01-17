12-minute, 20-mile flight will help fill in for winter break in ferry service.

A small Canadian charter service will soon begin flying what it is calling the shortest scheduled international air route in North America, between Victoria, B.C., and Friday Harbor on San Juan Island.

Victoria-based NorthStar Air Tours announced that it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation to operate scheduled flights between Victoria International Airport, the San Juan Islands, and Bellingham. Service will begin Feb. 2.

NorthStar will fly 9-passenger, twin-engine Islander aircraft to both Friday Harbor and to Eastsound, on Orcas Island. The “shortest flight” claim is based on the 12-minute flying time between Friday Harbor’s airport and Victoria International Airport, which is actually 15.5 miles north of Victoria, in Sidney, B.C. The two airports are 20 miles apart, separated by Haro Strait.

The air route is scheduled to start during the annual winter hiatus, from early January through March, in Washington State Ferries service between Anacortes and Sidney.

NorthStar is offering nonrefundable one-way “Early Bird” fares between Friday Harbor and Victoria airport starting at $49 U.S. plus taxes and fees. For bookings and information: www.northstarairtours.com.

NorthStar’s other business includes charter flights to Tofino, Squamish and Vancouver, B.C., and to Seattle.

Launching the service has been in part a community effort in Friday Harbor, where public officials helped ensure that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers would be available when flights arrived. The Port of Friday Harbor agreed to provide CBP office space at its airport, and San Juan County and the Town of Friday Harbor chipped in for security equipment and to remodel office space.