How well do you know our world's geography? Take our annual quiz to find out.

My little horse must think it queer

To stop without a farmhouse near

Between the woods and frozen lake

The darkest evening of the year.

— “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” Robert Frost, 1922

The end of the year is a crossroads in time, an opportunity to stop and figure out where we’ve been and where we’re going. Like Frost’s little horse, we pause, blow off some steam and take at least a figurative look around in the dark of winter.

And as you while away the hours till midnight on New Year’s Eve, pondering travel adventures for the coming year, what better thing to help get you centered in your universe than to tackle the annual Seattle Times Geography Quiz?

Put your smartphone in airplane mode — no Googling for answers — and let the puzzling commence.