Snarled air travel continued Friday after a brutal, coast-to-coast winter storm this week closed interstate highways, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and prompted the first blizzard warning in Southern California in decades — and there’s more to come.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 35 flights had been canceled and 32 delayed as of 6:50 a.m. Friday, according to FlightAware.

At least eight of Sea-Tac Airport’s canceled or delayed flights were from planes to or from Portland, according to FlightAware. At least 11 involved flights between Sea-Tac and airports in California.

Portland experienced its second-snowiest day ever recorded, the National Weather Service said, with nearly 11 inches.