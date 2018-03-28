Photographer Yoshiki Nakamura captures the vicissitudes of spring weather in Seattle in this beautiful image.
Photographer: Yoshiki Nakamura
Photo taken: March 23, 2018, in Maple Leaf
Photographer’s description: “Sometimes, spring weather surprises us. It was one such day when I saw outside and found it was snowing where cherry blossoms were fully bloomed. I grabbed my camera and went out to capture the scene. To capture the snow well, the shallow depth of field, high shutter speed and telephoto are selected. I tried to find the spot where its background is dark, yet the main subject (cherry blossoms) can be in focus. 400-mm, ISO 2500 1/1000 sec at f5.6.”
Critique: “The long lens really helps blur out the background, allowing us to see the snow, which adds a great touch of detail to this photo of cherry blossoms. The nice sharp focus of the tree really helps bring out the color of the blossoms.” (Editor’s note: An earlier cherry-blossom photo by Yoshiki Nakamura was chosen as the best reader photo of 2017.)
