Seattle Times reader Claudia Cooper used a macro lens to capture this shot of rain-flecked rhododendrons.
Photographer: Claudia Cooper
Photo taken: Taken on May 8, 2018 in Covington
Photographer’s description: “I love photographing flowers with my macro lens, and rhododendrons are no exception — especially after a rain! I used a tripod, Canon 5D Mark III, and 100 mm macro lens to capture this image.”
Critique: “Your usage of a macro lens not only brings out the details of the flower but also the great details of raindrops. Using that lens with a tripod creates sharp details that the eye follows throughout the frame.”
