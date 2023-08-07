ATLANTA — A private luxury terminal for the rich and famous is set to open at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sept. 6.

PS, formerly known as The Private Suite, has operated a VIP terminal at Los Angeles International Airport popular among celebrities since 2017. Georgia’s film industry brings some of the same clientele through Hartsfield-Jackson for TV and movies filmed and produced here.

Atlanta is the second location for PS, which says it offers “a back door to your commercial aircraft” and “white glove service.”

The private terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson, to open on the north side of the airfield in the location of Signature Flight Support’s general aviation terminal, has been in the works since last year. It began taking reservations Tuesday.

Using the facility will allow commercial airline travelers to go through private Transportation Security Administration screening and skip the security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson’s bustling public terminals. They will also be able to partake in cocktails and snacks and be driven to their aircraft.

Upon arrival, travelers will be picked up on the tarmac, with private U.S. Customs clearance for international trips.

The luxury will cost $1,095 per person to use the PS terminal, or $4,850 for a private suite for up to four travelers. Private suites have will have a day bed, private restrooms, shower, spa services, meals and private chauffeur service to and from the aircraft.

The company also sells an all-access membership for $4,850, but using the terminal with the membership will still cost $750 per person or $3,550 for a private suite.

The Atlanta facility was originally planned to open last fall, but an agreement for the TSA to provide screening at the elite VIP facility was not approved until this year. The agreement, approved by Atlanta City Council in May, says Signature Flight Support and PS will reimburse expenses for the TSA security screening program.

PS CEO Amina Porter said in a written statement that the new terminal will bring to travelers in Atlanta “the convenience and luxury that has become synonymous with the PS brand.”

PS plans to open its next locations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport next year and at Miami International Airport in 2025.

