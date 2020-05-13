Princess Cruises has scrapped its 2020 summer season because of closed ports and disrupted air travel related to the global coronavirus pandemic, a recent company announcement said. Summer sailings to Alaska and the Caribbean as well as remaining European, trans-Atlantic and Canada/New England itineraries have been canceled.

The Santa Clarita, Calif.-based cruise line in April had canceled Alaska Gulf cruise and land tours, but had hoped to operate round-trip sailings from Seattle to Alaska when cruise operations in the U.S. resume. Now those plans have been scuttled.

“As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests,” company president Jan Swartz said in a statement.

Cruises from Japan, Taiwan and Australia as well as cruises to Hawaii and French Polynesia through November also are canceled. However, the company’s L.A.-to-Mexico itineraries are expected to start in October.

Passengers may request a refund or a fare credit plus extra perks worth 25% of what they paid.

Also, Holland America Line, which operates 14 ships, last week canceled all of its Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises in 2020. The cancellations were part of a larger decision to “extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall,” the line’s president, Orlando Ashford, said in statement.

Seabourn, which operates five ships, last week said it was putting all of them on “pause” through at least Oct. 13. Seabourn had previously announced a pause through June 30.

Carnival Cruises last week announced plans to restart cruises from Galveston, Texas, and Miami and Orlando, Fla., on Aug. 1. All other sailings in North America will be suspended through Aug. 31.

Most other cruise lines, such as Cunard and Disney, have suspended operations through June 30. They are offering value-added credits or refunds to passengers whose sailings were canceled.

