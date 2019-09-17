Have you been meaning to get your passport? Now’s your chance to do so without the hassle of making an appointment during the work week.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the Seattle Passport Agency will accept passport applications with no appointments necessary.

Typically the agency’s offices are only open Monday through Friday and the office only accepts expedited applications. Every year on “Passport Day” the offices open on a weekend day to give first-time applicants, families with school-aged children, and those who may have difficulty making an appointment during the week a chance to apply for a passport. For first-time applicants and children under 16 seeking passports, an in-person appointment is required by law.

On Passport Day, the office will accept routine and expedited passport applications, as well as renewal applications.

All applicants should come prepared, bringing identification, all required documents and acceptable photos for new passport applications. Information about fees, required documents, acceptable forms of identification and photo requirements are available online at travel.state.gov/passports. You can contact the Seattle Passport Agency at 1-877-487-2778.

Applicants can expect to receive passports by mail within a few weeks of applying.

_______

If you go:

Seattle Passport Agency; Fifth and Yesler Building, 300 5th Ave. Suite 600, Seattle, WA 98104