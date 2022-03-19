KREMMLING, Colo. — “Welcome to a ski area without chairlifts,” said Jeff Woodward as he showed me around the snow-covered private ranch that is home to Bluebird Backcountry, about 30 minutes southeast of Steamboat Springs in Northwest Colorado.

Woodward and a business partner co-founded Bluebird Backcountry in early 2020, making it the state’s — and possibly the country’s — newest ski area. Embracing the growth of backcountry skiing, an age-old winter sport that has taken off in recent years as an alternative to ski resorts, including in Western Washington, Bluebird Backcountry provides a so-called “inbounds” backcountry experience.

Don’t expect a ride uphill — this is the only human-powered ski area in the country.

While skiers and snowboarders — no more than 150 of them, the daily maximum — make their way up and back down the 1,245 vertical feet on the flanks of Bear Mountain unassisted, there are safeguards here, unlike backcountry skiing in a wilderness setting. Day passes ($49) are required, which fund amenities like avalanche-control work and ski patrol. Uphill routes known as skin tracks are marked, as are 28 downhill runs with a range of difficulty, from green squares through Aspen groves to blue squares in low-angle bowls and double black diamond extreme couloirs.

“We want to give people a less risky, more comfortable and safer place to go backcountry skiing,” Woodward said.

On a February Sunday, the bare-bones base area at Bluebird was a quiet hive of activity. (Bluebird opens December through March, conditions permitting.) Under blinding sunshine, a half-dozen people bundled up against the single-digit temperatures as an instructor walked them through the basics of putting skins on their alpine touring skis and splitboards, the essential tools of the trade for moving uphill on snow. In another group, an avalanche-education instructor oversaw a gear check to ensure students were carrying the proper safety equipment: shovel, beacon and probe.

Inside the solar-powered pop-up shelter that resembled a disaster-relief command center more than a ski lodge, staff assisted first-timers in selecting appropriate rental gear. The shelter comes down in the offseason, when the ranch runs 2,000 heads of cattle and serves as a fall elk hunting operation, which effectively makes Bluebird a leave-no-trace operation. Outside, racers in spandex suits took warm-up laps before competing in a bacon-themed ski mountaineering, or skimo, race — bacon strips were served at race checkpoints and winners took home a gold-painted skillet.

“Megaresorts have lost some of their soul and we’d like to bring it back,” Woodward said of quirky touches like the Bacon Brawl. The low-key vibe at Bluebird is the polar opposite of the scene at Steamboat, which lies about 27 miles northwest over the continental divide on Rabbit Ears Pass. The 150-person daily capacity at Bluebird is 40 times smaller than the amount of skiers and snowboarders that Steamboat’s gondola can transport in an hour.

The audience for Bluebird may be niche, but there is adequate demand at this unique operation two hours from Denver — and, one would suspect, for a similar operation within a day trip’s journey of Seattle — given the steep barrier to entry in price, equipment and skill set to learn backcountry skiing.

“We try to be very welcoming because the sport’s not always that welcoming and we think it should be,” Woodward said. “There should be a better way to learn this sport.”