Labor Day weekend is approaching fast. If you still need to pin down plans, don’t panic. Our travel, outdoors and food writers have been exploring the Greater Seattle area and Pacific Northwest all summer. From full weekend trips to daylong adventures, here are some of their latest travel recommendations.

Weekend getaways

Want something more luxurious than camping? These eight lodges offer uniquely Pacific Northwestern charms, from lakeside resorts to treehouse accommodations straight out of The Lord of the Rings.

These three Washington adventures pair outdoor fun — from whiter water rafting to ziplining — with comfy indoor lodging.

If you do want to camp, here’s what newbies in Washington should know about sleeping under the stars.

For the more seasoned adventurers ready to backpack, here are six long-distance hikes in Washington to do before the summer weather fades away.

If you ask outdoors reporter Gregory Scruggs, White Rock in B.C. is the best beach town on the Salish Sea, with relatively warm water, a landmark pier, stunning vistas, delicious fish and chips and more. Here’s where to stay and what to do if you go.

Road trip routes

Just for a day