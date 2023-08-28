Labor Day weekend is approaching fast. If you still need to pin down plans, don’t panic. Our travel, outdoors and food writers have been exploring the Greater Seattle area and Pacific Northwest all summer. From full weekend trips to daylong adventures, here are some of their latest travel recommendations.
Weekend getaways
- Want something more luxurious than camping? These eight lodges offer uniquely Pacific Northwestern charms, from lakeside resorts to treehouse accommodations straight out of The Lord of the Rings.
- These three Washington adventures pair outdoor fun — from whiter water rafting to ziplining — with comfy indoor lodging.
- If you do want to camp, here’s what newbies in Washington should know about sleeping under the stars.
- For the more seasoned adventurers ready to backpack, here are six long-distance hikes in Washington to do before the summer weather fades away.
- If you ask outdoors reporter Gregory Scruggs, White Rock in B.C. is the best beach town on the Salish Sea, with relatively warm water, a landmark pier, stunning vistas, delicious fish and chips and more. Here’s where to stay and what to do if you go.
Road trip routes
- Take a beachy road trip to British Columbia. Here are six spots along Boundary Bay to explore by foot, bike, car or kayak.
- Find Swiss-Alps-like mountains, drop-dead canyon views and not too many tourists on this scenic Oregon byway. Here are the stops you probably won’t want to miss.
- Whether you’re rolling north to B.C., south to Oregon or east, food writers Bethany Jean Clement, Jackie Varriano and Tan Vinh weigh in on great food pit stops en route.
- Need a road trip-ready vehicle? Here’s what to know about van life, from where to rent an adventure van and what you’ll pay to where to go.
Just for a day
- Leave your car at home and hop on the ferry for this Vashon Island day trip. You can explore sweeping countryside views, farm-fresh produce and quirky art, all by e-bike.
- This Hama Hama Hood Canal adventure makes for one of Seattle’s very best — and tastiest — day trips, according to food writer Bethany Jean Clement. The highlights are gorging on extraordinarily fresh oysters and soaking in picturesque scenery.
- From the Greater Seattle are, you can brave the wilderness and be home for bedtime. Here are the Top 10 hikes a Mount Rainier expert recommends around the mountain and eight saltwater beach hikes around Puget Sound.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.