Travel Troubleshooter

From the moment she arrived at her hotel in Costa Rica’s Drake Bay, Janice Lintz suspected she’d made a mistake.

The building was crumbling and looked nothing like the property description online. It was a long drive from the nearest town, not a quick trip as the promotional language promised. Her cabdriver insisted on waiting while she checked in — just in case she wanted to leave.

Once she was in her room, Lintz knew she’d made a mistake.

Her accommodations were as rundown as the outside. The online property description had promised a private bathroom, but her room didn’t have one. And she was the only guest in the hotel.

“The place was creepy,” recalls Lintz, a disability consultant from Boston.

Advertising

Hotels aren’t always what you expect, maybe now more than ever. The pandemic was not kind to the lodging industry. Many hotels skipped necessary renovations to save money, and some fell into disrepair. So problems like Lintz’s are happening with more frequency, say experts.

“It’s not uncommon for guests to check into a property and discover that it falls short of their expectations,” says Steve Turk, a consultant with Turk Hospitality. “It can be a disheartening experience for both the guest and the hotel. But with a little preparation and understanding, it can be mitigated.”

Lintz promptly checked out and called Hotels.com, the site through which she’d booked the hotel.

But as it turns out, the mistake wasn’t hers. She’d relied on inaccurate information on the site when she made her reservation. She returned to the cab and found a different hotel. Hotels.com apologized and refunded her money.

It doesn’t always end like that. Hotels often insist on addressing any shortcomings during your stay because they are unwilling to lose the revenue from your room. If that doesn’t work, or if you decide to check out early, you may get a full refund, a partial refund — or none at all.

What should you do if your room isn’t what you expected?

If you check into a hotel that doesn’t match the description, let a hotel representative know as soon as possible. The longer you stay in the hotel, the more difficult it becomes to negotiate a refund.

Advertising

“Not all reservations are refundable,” says Kevin Gilbert, general manager at Senna House, a boutique hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. “If you’re unhappy with your hotel, I recommend giving them the opportunity to make it right before asking for a refund.”

The hotel may try to move you to a different room or upgrade your accommodations. If you state your intention to check out, a manager has a variety of other ways to keep you happy. Those include a room discount or a comped meal at the hotel restaurant.

Abruptly leaving the hotel makes the problem more difficult to fix. The hotel will likely charge your credit card for the entire stay, especially if you don’t let someone know why you’re checking out early.

Can you get a refund if you leave?

Many hotel stays are refundable as long as you cancel within at least 48 hours. But some aren’t. If you leave without making any arrangements, the hotel will probably charge you for the full stay.

Experts say hotels consider refund requests on a case-by-case basis.

“I’ve seen complaints for everything from cleanliness issues to noise, either because of other guests or hotel construction, a lack of amenities, bad service, and safety and security concerns,” says Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner.com.

Advertising

If you make a strong case for a refund, you might get it.

That’s what happened to Andy Abramson after he checked into a chain hotel in Irvine, California, that didn’t meet his expectations. The property description placed the hotel near John Wayne Airport, Orange County. But the description was incorrect — it was a 20-minute drive from the airport.

“The photos of the property were switched with another property with the same chain,” recalls Abramson, a communications consultant from Las Vegas. When he pointed out the problem, the hotel promptly refunded his room charge. He moved to the correct hotel.

Under what circumstances will a hotel refund you?

To get a refund after checking into your hotel, you need an airtight case.

Here’s an example of a weak case. Years ago, I reserved a room at a bed-and-breakfast on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The online images made it look like a real find: on the outside, a meticulously restored 19th-century home, tastefully decorated with period furnishings. But when I arrived, I found it was along a busy highway, and it was crumbling on the outside. Ah, the miracles of Photoshop.

I didn’t bother checking in. I called the innkeeper and told him I couldn’t make it. The B&B charged me for one of the three nights I was scheduled to be there.

Sponsored

I remember Wendy Rutkowski’s complaint from a few years ago. Rutkowski, a former grocery store employee from Prescott Valley, Arizona, checked into a budget chain hotel in Appleton, Wisconsin, that she’d booked through Expedia, and found the property under construction. (Hotels should disclose construction before you check in, but hers didn’t.)

She documented the chaos on her phone and asked for a refund, but the hotel refused. So she sent the proof of her miserable stay to me, requesting a full refund. Remarkably, Rutkowski didn’t check out early. She stayed at the hotel for an entire week. When I asked Expedia about her experience, it issued a full refund.

How do you negotiate a refund?

Before asking for a full refund, see what the hotel can do to fix the problem. If it’s a serious problem — and you’re staying at a reputable hotel — it will try to avoid losing you as a customer.

Here’s how to get a refund if you want to leave your hotel:

Be specific about your disappointment. Instead of saying, “This is not what I expected,” give examples. For example, a five-star hotel should have a concierge on duty and 24-hour room service. If your five-star resort doesn’t, mention it.

Show evidence of misrepresentation. The strongest check-in/check-out cases, which are most likely to end in a refund, involve hotels claiming to be near an airport when they’re an hour away. Or having to share a bathroom when you’re supposed to have a private bathroom. Having evidence of this misrepresentation can help.

Explain your options. The innkeeper in Maryland only charged me for one night because I balked when he said he would charge me for three nights. If he did that, I said I would dispute the charges on my credit card. A chargeback can be an option if a hotel insists on charging you for the full amount of your stay. But use this strategy only if the hotel refuses to negotiate.

A travel adviser can help you negotiate, too. Jenita Lawal, a vacation consultant with Expedia Cruises, recently had a client check into a hotel in Miami’s South Beach that was “far below” what was advertised.

“Fortunately, I booked through one of my trusted suppliers and was able to get my clients moved to better rooms,” she says. “They did not cancel or get a refund, but the hotel worked to make the stay more enjoyable.”

Bottom line: This year, your hotel may not be what you expected because of ongoing labor problems and a soft economy. The sooner you say something, the more likely it is to get fixed. In rare instances, you may also be able to get a refund — but don’t count on it.