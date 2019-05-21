With Seattle-area traffic as bad as it is on normal days, and many people expected to start their summer with a Memorial Day trip, you might as well plan for rough traffic this holiday weekend.

Despite rising gas prices, AAA recently projected that about 43 million Americans will travel this weekend, an increase of 3.5% compared to last year. Of those, the vast majority will drive, according to AAA’s report.

“Americans are eagerly anticipating the start of summer, and expensive gas prices won’t keep them home this Memorial Day weekend,” Paula Twidale, vice president at AAA Travel, said in a statement. “Consumer spending remains strong, helped by solid job and income growth. Families continue to prioritize spending their disposable incomes on travel, and near-record numbers of them are looking forward to doing just that for Memorial Day.”

The summer travel forecast, which attempts to predict how many people will travel during the holiday and when, was released by AAA, an automobile advocacy group, and INRIX, a traffic data-analysis organization.

In general, drivers are expected to experience the greatest amount of congestion on Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24, in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

While that’s not exactly surprising for a holiday weekend, what is interesting is how much worse your expected travel times could be. Though many metro areas will experience traffic that is three times worse than usual, our traffic is expected to be only twice as bad as typical.

Advertising

Travelers should anticipate delays starting on Wednesday and continuing through the three-day weekend, the report advises.

In the Puget Sound, the worst is expected on Monday afternoon between 3 and 6 p.m., when people are coming home, according to the study.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning that waits for eastbound ferry routes on Monday afternoon could be several hours long.

“State highways across Washington will see typical heavy holiday weekend traffic, especially on Interstate 90, where lengthy delays are expected,” according to WSDOT, and “longer-than typical wait times at ferry docks and Canadian border crossings are also expected most of the holiday weekend.”

Drivers also can use WSDOT’s online tools, the WSDOT app and social-media accounts to track traffic conditions.

Ferries headed out of Seattle on Thursday and Friday and routes headed back into Seattle on Monday are expected to be most impacted by the holiday, according to WSDOT.

Advertising

Travelers taking Interstate 90 over the mountain passes can also expect to see heavy congestion.