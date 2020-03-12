President Donald Trump floated the idea of restricting domestic travel to states like Washington and California if the coronavirus outbreak in these areas gets “too hot,” the New York Times reported Thursday afternoon. This comes a day after Trump announced a 30-day ban on visitors from 26 European nations.

Trump made the comments to reporters in the Oval Office, and did not elaborate further, other than to say that travel restrictions were “a possibility” if “somebody gets a little bit out of control, if an area gets too hot.”

Tom Norwalk, president and CEO of Visit Seattle, doesn’t think a domestic travel ban is necessary. But at this point he says it can’t do much more damage to Seattle’s embattled web of tourism-related businesses.

Stephanie Formas, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s chief of staff, said the mayor’s office hasn’t heard anything official from the White House about a ban on travel to Washington. She said Durkan believes the virus has likely reached every state already and believes the focus, at this time, should be on President Trump declaring an emergency that could unlock more relief for the Seattle area.

The coronavirus pandemic had mostly emptied out the town before a wide-ranging series of restrictions, postponements and suspensions began to be announced this week, including Gov. Jay Inslee’s ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

“I think just psychologically it would be terrible, it would be tough,” Norwalk said. “And is it truly warranted? I don’t think so. I think not knowing how much of a bottom is left, I think it just creates more pain and suffering.”

Norwalk said Inslee’s decision to limit gatherings was a smart step that should allow Seattle more time to deal with the rapidly changing scenarios surrounding the outbreak, which has killed many in Washington. He believes a travel ban would be a step too far – at this point.

“I think some businesses now will say, ‘This is the decision I need to kind of really shut down for three months,’ or whatever it may be,” Norwalk said. “Or some that are fortunate to close with the hope of reopening, this could really be a death blow to a lot of businesses.”

Staff reporter Daniel Beekman contributed.