JetSuiteX, an air service that offers short-distance flights out of private terminals, announced Tuesday morning that they will offer daily round-trip service between Seattle and Oakland beginning July 1.

The new Seattle-to-Oakland route is the sixth regular route offered by JetSuiteX, which also offers flights from Orange County (SNA), Las Vegas (LAS), Concord/East Bay (CCR), Oakland (OAK) and Burbank (BUR). JetSuiteX also offers seasonal service to and from Coachella Valley/Thermal (TRM) and Mammoth (MMH).

According to the company’s press release, the air carrier can save passengers up to two hours by flying out of private jet terminals, where passengers can avoid security lines and only have to arrive 20 minutes before their scheduled departure times.

JetSuiteX uses 30-seat Embraer 135 aircrafts. According to a news release, the aircraft has 36 inches of legroom and have no overhead bin storage. Passengers are allowed up to three pieces of complimentary checked baggage.

Flights from Seattle will depart from King County International Airport-Boeing Field (BFI) in South Seattle and arrive at Oakland International Airport (OAK). Passengers can book flights for July through August 31 via the JetSuiteX website starting today.

Non-refundable tickets for the Seattle-Oakland service start at $99 one-way. Refundable tickets are available via the xPlus fare option which also allows for reservation changes with no fee. Plus fares start at $369.