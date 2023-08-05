I like to think that I never forget a sunset, that each one is permanently burned into the synapses of my mind, a little postcard to a beautiful moment in time. In truth, it’s never the sunset itself that lasts, but the memory of everything else going on around and within me.

After eight years on the outdoors and travel beat for The Oregonian/OregonLive, I’ve seen a lot of Oregon sunsets. In that time, I’ve learned a few things: You need a few clouds to get a good show, colors are almost always better in the winter, and western sides of mountains are best. I’ve also learned that there is no shortage of incredible places to see a good sunset.

Because Oregon has a marvelous variety of natural environments, there is a marvelous variety of options for sunset experiences.

You can watch the sun hit the horizon over the coast, surrounded by the roaring ocean and silhouettes of towering sea stacks. Drive out to the desert to find colorful hills, where golden hour light illuminates beautiful new hues. Our mountains offer a whole other experience, serving as either a subject to be painted with light or a booster to better see the landscape around us.

After going to all of these places, I’ve become obsessed with the ephemeral beauty of a sunset. It’s an experience that’s inherently fleeting, always different and typically awe inspiring. For me, a sunset is a very specific emotional experience: awe filled with gratitude, tinged with melancholy. The vastness of nature enhances the splendor of that feeling, raising it to an even grander scale.

These 10 destinations are places where you’re all but guaranteed a beautiful view — even if the sunset doesn’t pan out. For me, each one is associated with a memory, not just of a time and place, but of who I was at the time and what I felt, of the way I moved through the world and the way the world moved around me. Colors in the sky may fade in an instant, but the sunset experience can last a lifetime.

Haystack Rock

There’s a reason people flock to Cannon Beach at sunset. Simply put, there’s nothing else like it. The silhouette of Haystack Rock, easily the coast’s most recognizable sea stack, standing against a sky painted in rainbow hues of pink, gold and blue, is pure Oregon magic. When the tide is out, even a little, the ocean leaves pools of water and rippling sand that reflect the light in another dimension. Every evening (as long as the weather is decent), people are pulled to the rock, its natural magnetism drawing them in for a closer look.

Painted Hills

Head to the Painted Hills at golden hour to see one of Oregon’s most colorful natural attractions in its very best light. The desert hills, banded in colors of red, yellow, black and beige, seem to come alive in the glow of the evening sun. Shadows cast by the folds of the formation add beautiful contrast to the scene, as the fading light kisses the surrounding sagebrush. If your timing is right, you can catch a full moon rising over the hills at the same time.

Timberline Lodge

I’ve been obsessed with images of Timberline sunsets taken by other photographers for The Oregonian over the years. The Mount Hood lodge and ski area is perfectly situated on the southwest face of the volcano, where the peak catches light from the setting sun. And while I’ve seen good sunsets from nearby lakes and just off the mountain at the incredible Jonsrud Viewpoint in Sandy, Timberline is clearly the place to be. Take one of the many trails that branch off from the parking area, or take in sunset from inside the lodge itself, where an array of windows look out to the mountain.

Face Rock Beach

Found in Bandon on the south Oregon coast, Face Rock Beach is a zigzag of sand around Coquille Point, a protected wildlife preserve that’s home to nesting seabirds, intertidal life and marine mammals. The many rocks and sea stacks just off the beach that make it prime wildlife habitat also make it a great spot to catch a sunset. Take a walk on the beach at the end of the evening to see fascinating silhouettes of rock formations with names like Wizards Hat, Cat and Kittens, and Face Rock itself.

Portland

The City of Roses comes alive on summer nights. There are a ton of beautiful places to catch a sunset in the city, but most people are drawn to parks atop the extinct volcanic cinder cones that dot the town. Mount Tabor has a sunset scene all its own, with picnickers often lining the hillside above Reservoir 5. Council Crest, one of the highest points in the city, offers vistas of Mount St. Helens and Mount Hood from a drive-up viewpoint at the top. Powell Butte, a natural area with many hiking trails, offers more peace and solitude surrounded by nature.

Sauvie Island

Sauvie Island, the sprawling Columbia River island just outside of Portland, might best be known for its farmstands, pumpkin patches and nude beaches, but it’s also a perfect spot for a sunset. A combination of mountain views, wide-open fields and an abundance of wildlife make it a magical spot to visit at dusk. Imagine a family of bald eagles nesting in a tree with Mount St. Helens looming in the distance and you might get a pretty good idea.

Alvord Desert

One of the most distinctive landscapes in Oregon, the Alvord Desert is a vast playa known for its remote location and relative emptiness. The seasonally dry lake bed abuts Steens Mountain to the west, with a low ridgeline to the east and miles of parched earth in between. When wisps of clouds drift overhead, the sunsets can be phenomenal, the bright color standing in contrast to the cracked, dried mud underfoot.

Wallowa Lake

There’s just something about Wallowa County. Sunsets in the northeast Oregon locale are reliably amazing, with rainbow hues stretching across fields of wildflowers to the striking Wallowa Mountains. One of the best places to go is Wallowa Lake just south of Joseph, where colors bounce off the clear water and the mountains offer an incredible backdrop. Head to the county park on the north end of the lake, hike the East Moraine Trail or, better yet, head out onto the water.

HELLS CANYON

Good views are endless at Hells Canyon, the deepest river gorge in North America, found in the far northeastern corner of the state. Make the long drive to viewpoints over Hells Canyon or nearby Imnaha Canyon, where the evening light illuminates the landscape and casts deep shadows down to the river below. Hat Point, the farthest viewpoint you can reach by car, has a fire lookout that gives an even better view, if you can believe it.

CASCADE-SISKIYOU

Drive down to the southern border of Oregon to a magical place: the convergence of the Cascade, Siskiyou and Klamath mountains. The region where the mountain ranges meet is an ecological wonderland, home to a huge diversity of wildlife, the land federally protected as a national monument that has been steadily growing in size. You can find great views from several vantage points, like Hobart Bluff and Pilot Rock, or explore the expansive wilderness. You can also get a great sunset view at Hyatt Lake, which has a nice view of Mount McLoughlin across the water.

