YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park might not seem like an ideal winter destination. But Yosemite in winter is magical, offering scenery without the crowds.

There’s snowboarding and skiing, both downhill and cross-country, as well as sledding. You can also ice skate at a rink in the shadow of the famed granite formation known as Half Dome. Park rangers also lead snowshoe walks.

Many of Yosemite Valley’s shops and restaurants remain open in winter. And at the Majestic Hotel, one of the country’s most storied national park lodges, there are holiday decorations and a seven-course dinner with costumed performers called the Bracebridge Dinner. The wood-and-stone hotel, formerly known as the Ahwahnee, opened in 1927 and has hosted everyone from Presidents John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama to Queen Elizabeth and Walt Disney.