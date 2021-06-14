With Seattle becoming the first major city to vaccinate 70% of eligible residents, people are increasingly booking flights and making their way to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Travel is high on many people’s summertime bucket lists, especially since Washington state is planning to drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by June 30, the European Union is reopening to tourists, and there’s been talk about the U.S.-Canada border reopening this summer.

Last week, the U.S. State Department updated its full list of travel advisories for every country, lowering over 50 countries and territories from Level 4 (“Do not travel”) to Level 3 (“Reconsider travel”). The list also includes over 25 travel destinations placed into the first two levels, indicating moderate-to-low levels of COVID-19 and instructions to exercise precautions.

The State Department currently has four risk assessment levels to guide travelers:

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions

Level 2: Exercise increased caution

Level 3: Reconsider travel

Level 4: Do not travel

With public health experts recommending that travelers spend the minimum amount of time in airports, consumers may be eyeing nonstop flights to get to their favorite destinations. You can currently travel to 16 international destinations on nonstop flights out of Sea-Tac. Here are the State Department’s newest travel advisory levels for each country.

As of June 9, Sea-Tac reinstated Condor’s international nonstop flight to Frankfurt, Germany. Seoul, South Korea, is the only international city you can fly to nonstop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that has a travel advisory under Level 3. Seoul is rated a Level 1. Icelandair has also resumed its nonstop flight to Reykjavík, Iceland, that it suspended during the pandemic.

Regardless of whether you are fully vaccinated or not, you should still exercise caution when traveling through airports by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The COVID-19 vaccine is not 100% effective, and infectious-disease experts warn that vaccinated people may still be able to infect others. And remember: Just because the U.S. State Department says you can travel somewhere doesn’t guarantee that country is open to American tourists.

International destinations you can reach on a nonstop flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

These destinations are listed alphabetically. All travel advisory levels are current as of June 9, and sourced from the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory website.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta Air Lines

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter the country. Exemptions are listed on the Government of the Netherlands website. On June 5, the Netherlands entered Step 3 of their reopening plan, loosening the restrictions on venues, restaurants, recreation and more. A negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel is required for entry, and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine upon arrival.*

*Quarantine requirements vary by country/city. See embassy pages for more details.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska Airlines, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least June 21. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Qatar Airways

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if they fall under a certain category of non-Qatari citizens allowed in. Beginning Aug. 1, certain categories of non-Qatari citizens are permitted to enter Qatar. Tourist travel is not permitted. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Emirates

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter with a 30-day tourist visa from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are not required to quarantine, assuming a negative COVID-19 test before and after arrival.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Lufthansa, Condor

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not allowed to enter the country unless they meet one of only a few exceptions. Those who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine, as well as those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, are exempt from many restrictions within the country. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizen quarantine requirements vary based on where they are travelling from and vaccination status.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Volaris

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: British Airways, American Airlines, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if not traveling from a “red-list” country. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Aeromexico

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Icelandair

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if they are fully vaccinated or can provide proof of prior infection, but all arriving passengers are obligated to undergo a test for the detection of COVID-19. U.S. citizens do not have to quarantine after receiving the results from the first test at the border. Those presenting certificates from the European Union and European Economic Area who have been fully vaccinated can travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures such as testing and quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Asiana Airlines, Delta, Korean Air

Travel Advisory Level: 1; Low level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine and pre-departure testing requirement for all inbound travelers, including those who have been vaccinated. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; Arbitrary enforcement of local laws

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. China currently allows foreign nationals with valid residence permits and visas to enter the country under certain conditions. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: EVA Air

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter unless one of the country’s exceptions applies to them. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. Visitors are required to quarantine for 14 days regardless of vaccination status.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta, Japan Airlines

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted entry on a very limited basis. Travel for tourism and most other short-term purposes is not permitted. The government of Japan makes no distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers in its COVID-related entry requirements. The government extended the national state of emergency declaration, which now covers Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa prefectures through June 20. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter for essential travel only. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. Land border restrictions for travel to the United States remain in effect through June 21 and may be extended. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine for 14 days and must present a credible quarantine plan.