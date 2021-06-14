By
Seattle Times news assistant

With Seattle becoming the first major city to vaccinate 70% of eligible residents, people are increasingly booking flights and making their way to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Travel is high on many people’s summertime bucket lists, especially since Washington state is planning to drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by June 30, the European Union is reopening to tourists, and there’s been talk about the U.S.-Canada border reopening this summer.

Last week, the U.S. State Department updated its full list of travel advisories for every country, lowering over 50 countries and territories from Level 4 (“Do not travel”) to Level 3 (“Reconsider travel”). The list also includes over 25 travel destinations placed into the first two levels, indicating moderate-to-low levels of COVID-19 and instructions to exercise precautions.

The State Department currently has four risk assessment levels to guide travelers:

  • Level 1: Exercise normal precautions
  • Level 2: Exercise increased caution
  • Level 3: Reconsider travel
  • Level 4: Do not travel

With public health experts recommending that travelers spend the minimum amount of time in airports, consumers may be eyeing nonstop flights to get to their favorite destinations. You can currently travel to 16 international destinations on nonstop flights out of Sea-Tac. Here are the State Department’s newest travel advisory levels for each country.

As of June 9, Sea-Tac reinstated Condor’s international nonstop flight to Frankfurt, Germany. Seoul, South Korea, is the only international city you can fly to nonstop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that has a travel advisory under Level 3. Seoul is rated a Level 1. Icelandair has also resumed its nonstop flight to Reykjavík, Iceland, that it suspended during the pandemic.

Regardless of whether you are fully vaccinated or not, you should still exercise caution when traveling through airports by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The COVID-19 vaccine is not 100% effective, and infectious-disease experts warn that vaccinated people may still be able to infect others. And remember: Just because the U.S. State Department says you can travel somewhere doesn’t guarantee that country is open to American tourists.

International destinations you can reach on a nonstop flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

These destinations are listed alphabetically. All travel advisory levels are current as of June 9, and sourced from the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory website.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Rijksmuseum is the national museum of the Netherlands and a big tourist attraction in Amsterdam. (Ilvy Njiokiktjien / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta Air Lines

Travel Advisory Level: 4; High level of COVID-19 in the country, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter the country. Exemptions are listed on the Government of the Netherlands website. On June 5, the Netherlands entered Step 3 of their reopening plan, loosening the restrictions on venues, restaurants, recreation and more. A negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel is required for entry, and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine upon arrival.*

*Quarantine requirements vary by country/city. See embassy pages for more details.

Cancún, Mexico

The beach near the Villa Playa Blanca Hotel in Cancún, Mexico, pictured here in a 2008 file photo. (Alex Quesada / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska Airlines, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least June 21. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Doha, Qatar

In this May 14, 2019, file photo, two people talk at the Corniche waterfront promenade in Doha, Qatar. (Kamran Jebreili / The Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Qatar Airways

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if they fall under a certain category of non-Qatari citizens allowed in. Beginning Aug. 1, certain categories of non-Qatari citizens are permitted to enter Qatar. Tourist travel is not permitted. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 photo, a thick blanket of early morning fog partially shrouds the skyscrapers of the Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers districts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai’s rapid transformation from a desert outpost into one of the world’s most architecturally stunning cities is mapped out in the Marina. Where just 15 years ago there was empty, flat land, today a bustling neighborhood thrives centered around a canal and an impressive skyline that pierces through the clouds. (Kamran Jebreili / The Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Emirates

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter with a 30-day tourist visa from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are not required to quarantine, assuming a negative COVID-19 test before and after arrival.

Frankfurt, Germany

The buildings of the banking district are seen during sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Michael Probst / The Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Lufthansa, Condor

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not allowed to enter the country unless they meet one of only a few exceptions. Those who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine, as well as those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, are exempt from many restrictions within the country. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizen quarantine requirements vary based on where they are travelling from and vaccination status.

Guadalajara, Mexico

The Templo Sede Internacional of La Luz del Mundo Church along Calzada Dr. Samuel Joaquín Flores, in colonia Hermosa Provincia in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 14, 2019. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times / TNS)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Volaris

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least June 21. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

London, England

Lavon Coleman waits for teammates as he and the Seattle Seahawks were in London to play a game against the Oakland Raiders, Oct. 12, 2018. Brett Carlsen / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: British Airways, American Airlines, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to terrorism

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if not traveling from a “red-list” country. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Los Cabos, Mexico

A beach in Los Cabos, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2017. (Beth Coller / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least June 21. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Mexico City, Mexico

Visitors at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City, Dec. 15, 2016. (Danielle Villasana / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Aeromexico

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least June 21. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

A busy beach in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, on March 6, 2021. (Cesar Rodriguez / Bloomberg)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions, increased caution due to crime and kidnapping

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, but nonessential travel (defined as travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature) is restricted until at least June 21. A negative COVID-19 test is not required for entry. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Reykjavík, Iceland

People watch and take photos as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland March 23, 2021. Nonstop flights to Reykjavík are available out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Iceland is open to visitors. (Marco Di Marco / The Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Icelandair

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter if they are fully vaccinated or can provide proof of prior infection, but all arriving passengers are obligated to undergo a test for the detection of COVID-19. U.S. citizens do not have to quarantine after receiving the results from the first test at the border. Those presenting certificates from the European Union and European Economic Area who have been fully vaccinated can travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures such as testing and quarantine.

Seoul, South Korea

A couple takes pictures of the city skyline covered with a thick haze caused by fine dust at N Seoul Tower’s observation deck in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Ahn Young-joon / The Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Asiana Airlines, Delta, Korean Air

Travel Advisory Level: 1; Low level of COVID-19 in the country

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine and pre-departure testing requirement for all inbound travelers, including those who have been vaccinated. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Shanghai, China

Visitors look at the Pudong skyline as they stand on the Bund in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (The Associated Press)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; Arbitrary enforcement of local laws

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. China currently allows foreign nationals with valid residence permits and visas to enter the country under certain conditions. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Taipei, Taiwan

Bathers at the Beitou outdoor public baths, located in a northern district of Taipei, in January 2010. Developed as a hot spring resort during the Japanese era (1895-1945), the destination remains popular for accommodations, and proximity to Yangmingshan National Park. (Christie Johnston / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: EVA Air

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter unless one of the country’s exceptions applies to them. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. Visitors are required to quarantine for 14 days regardless of vaccination status.

Tokyo, Japan

Nakano backstreets near Nakano Beer Kobo in Tokyo, Dec. 6, 2019. (Andrew Faulk / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Delta, Japan Airlines

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted entry on a very limited basis. Travel for tourism and most other short-term purposes is not permitted. The government of Japan makes no distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers in its COVID-related entry requirements. The government extended the national state of emergency declaration, which now covers Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa prefectures through June 20. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine.

Vancouver, Canada

A view from Kitsilano Beach of downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 20, 2017. (Jeremy Bittermann / The New York Times)
Airline(s) flying out of Seattle: Alaska, Delta

Travel Advisory Level: 3; COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Local tourism rules: U.S. citizens are permitted to enter for essential travel only. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. Land border restrictions for travel to the United States remain in effect through June 21 and may be extended. Health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. U.S. citizens are required to quarantine for 14 days and must present a credible quarantine plan.

Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair.