The first commercial flight from Snohomish County's Paine Field is an Alaska Airlines flight to Portland. The new, two-gate passenger terminal opens up more options for travelers from the greater Seattle area.

A new era in air travel from the Seattle area is beginning, with the first commercial flight from Paine Field in Everett taking off at 10 a.m. Monday.

The new, two-gate passenger terminal will soon offer as many as 24 flights a day.

The inaugural flight, bound for Portland, is carrying passengers invited by the company that operates the terminal. The flight includes local politicians and others who helped make commercial flights from Paine Field a reality. The second flight of the day, to Las Vegas, is the first to be open to the public.

Alaska Airlines will offer 18 daily flights from Paine Field to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, according to its website. Tickets to Portland begin at $44; other destinations cost $64 to $114, according to the site.

United Airlines plans to offer flights to San Francisco and Denver starting March 31, according to Paine Field’s website.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said the new terminal and commercial-flight offerings raise Everett’s profile and are needed for a growing Snohomish County.

“It changes everything,” she said. “Our businesses and families are now one step away from the cities they travel to.”

Snohomish County officials have touted commercial service as a convenient alternative to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that will bring business to the area. But not all residents are happy with the new arrangement out of concern for a potential increase in pollution and traffic.

An environmental assessment released by the FAA in September found the proposed 24 daily flights wouldn’t have a significant impact on traffic or noise.

The $40 million passenger terminal is operated by Propeller Airports, a subsidiary of New York-based private equity firm Propeller Investments.

It is expected to eventually serve 1.4 million passengers a year, according to a statement from Snohomish County. An analysis by the FAA projects about 656,000 passengers boarding at Paine Field in 2019 and 736,000 in 2024.

The Federal Aviation Administration first approved commercial flights from Paine Field in 2012. After Alaska, United and Southwest Airlines proposed carrying more passengers there each day than originally approved, the FAA needed to do a second environmental review, delaying the airport’s opening from last fall to this year. The opening was delayed an additional three weeks due to the recent federal government shutdown.

Southwest pulled out of Paine Field plans in November, transferring its five landing spots there to Alaska Air.

Paine Field, also known as Snohomish County Airport, is a workhorse, providing Boeing with a runway for testing and delivering its widebody jets. Private small-plane owners, as well as flight schools, also use the airport. Snohomish County, which owns the land, worked with a private developer to build the passenger terminal.