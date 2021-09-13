Top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci says air travelers should get the coronavirus vaccine to fly.

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated,” he told theSkimm.

The news site tweeted a clip of the interview with Fauci along with the caption: “Would you support vaccine mandates for airline travel?” The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci is director, did not immediately respond to a question from The Washington Post about his position on vaccine mandates.

Last week, the Biden administration announced widespread new vaccine requirements for businesses with more than 100 workers, certain health care facilities and federal employees. But the mandates do not extend to travelers, The Washington Post reported last week.

Some airlines including United, Frontier and Hawaiian have required employees — but not passengers — to be fully vaccinated. Most cruise lines are going further, with vaccine requirements for crew and the vast majority of passengers.

Australian airline Qantas is expected to become the first carrier to mandate vaccines for passengers after CEO Alan Joyce’s announcement last week.

“Qantas will have a policy that internationally, we will only be carrying vaccinated passengers,” Joyce said.

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, introduced a bill last week that would require domestic air or Amtrak travelers to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.