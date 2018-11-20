Almost 60 flights have been delayed at Sea-Tac Airport and more than a dozen have been diverted to nearby airports.

A thick blanket of fog descended over the Seattle area Tuesday morning, delaying flights at Sea-Tac Airport and forcing diversions of landing aircraft ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory, meaning visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile, through noon. It also cautioned of freezing fog in areas around Puget Sound, which could cause pockets of black ice on bridges and roads during the morning commute.

As of 8:36 a.m. there were 57 delays at Sea-Tac Airport, according to flight-tracking website flightaware.com. More than a dozen airplanes that were due to land have been sent to nearby airports, while others that had enough fuel on board are being kept in the air, according to Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle.

“We are waiting for breaks in the visibility and there just isn’t much there right now,” Cooper said. “Bottom line is we won’t be moving aircraft until it’s safe, and at this point the weather says it’s not safe.”

But travelers worried about fog can relax because it’s unlikely to last past Tuesday. Rain is expected to roll in by Wednesday, after one of the driest starts to November on record, according to the weather service.

“We are looking at a wet Thanksgiving,” said Dustin Guy, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “Very breezy as well, and by dinnertime it should be raining very significantly.”

November is typically the wettest month of the year. But this year has seen less than an inch of rain so far, when usually at this point in the month Seattle would have received more than 4 inches of rain, according to Guy.

Here’s how to smooth your holiday travel plans by following some tips from the Port of Seattle: