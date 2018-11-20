Almost 60 flights have been delayed at Sea-Tac Airport and more than a dozen have been diverted to nearby airports.
A thick blanket of fog descended over the Seattle area Tuesday morning, delaying flights at Sea-Tac Airport and forcing diversions of landing aircraft ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory, meaning visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile, through noon. It also cautioned of freezing fog in areas around Puget Sound, which could cause pockets of black ice on bridges and roads during the morning commute.
As of 8:36 a.m. there were 57 delays at Sea-Tac Airport, according to flight-tracking website flightaware.com. More than a dozen airplanes that were due to land have been sent to nearby airports, while others that had enough fuel on board are being kept in the air, according to Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle.
“We are waiting for breaks in the visibility and there just isn’t much there right now,” Cooper said. “Bottom line is we won’t be moving aircraft until it’s safe, and at this point the weather says it’s not safe.”
Most Read Life Stories
- The hard-to-find, halal-Mexican restaurant in South Seattle you need to know about VIEW
- Late bloomers: Adult ballet classes bring the joy of dance at any age VIEW
- Thanksgiving: What can and can’t be prepped ahead
- 4 Washington cities make nation's top 50 urban areas for access to parks, public lands
- Dining Out: 10 essential Seattle restaurants
But travelers worried about fog can relax because it’s unlikely to last past Tuesday. Rain is expected to roll in by Wednesday, after one of the driest starts to November on record, according to the weather service.
“We are looking at a wet Thanksgiving,” said Dustin Guy, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “Very breezy as well, and by dinnertime it should be raining very significantly.”
November is typically the wettest month of the year. But this year has seen less than an inch of rain so far, when usually at this point in the month Seattle would have received more than 4 inches of rain, according to Guy.
Here’s how to smooth your holiday travel plans by following some tips from the Port of Seattle:
- Need updates on what’s happening at the airport? Text “update” to 206-347-8045 or use the Sea-Tac Airport app to review wait times and find your flight and terminal. Sea-Tac is also piloting visitor passes, so friends and family can wait at the gates without buying a ticket. The Port of Seattle suggests to arrive early to drop off or pick up, especially if there might be rain in the foreseeable future.
- The Port of Seattle suggests travelers use light rail and other alternatives to avoid the traffic and congestion of the arrival and departure roadways. But if you have to drive, keep in mind peak congestion occurs between 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. for departures and then again at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for both departures and arrivals. And then arrivals again backs up from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- “Think opposite.” Pick people up at departures instead of arrivals and vice versa, the Port suggests.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.