As late summer fades into fall, the bounty of Vashon Island awaits just a 20 minute ferry ride from Seattle.

Boutique wineries and cideries are ready to uncork their latest vintages. Roadside farm stands brim with fresh produce. Beaches, forested trails, cafes and galleries invite visitors to linger on weekend afternoons.

Just 13 miles long and 8 miles across, Vashon Island would seem easy enough to explore by bike. But as serious road cyclers know, there’s a reason organizers call the community’s annual September ride “Passport2Pain.”

“It’s rolling hills,” says Erin Kieper, owner of Vashon Adventures, which rents bikes on the island. “If you go down to the water, you have to come back up, and if you’re not an avid cyclist, it can be daunting.”

Enter the e-bike: a solution for those who’d prefer to focus more on discovering Vashon’s bohemian and artistic side rather than a rigorous workout.

E-bikes are a “great equalizer” Kieper says, because they allow less-experienced bikers to enjoy rides on routes they may have previously considered off-limits to all but high-performance cyclists.

“E-bikes have gained in acceptance,” she says, “and they’ve gained in popularity.”

Whether you’re going 5 miles or 25 miles, I like to think of touring Vashon by e-bike as a Passport2Pleasure.

Plan your route

To get to town from the ferry dock requires cyclists to pedal a 500-foot, near-vertical ascent over 5 miles.

Our e-bikes, like the ones Vashon Adventures rents, are pedal-assisted, meaning a rechargeable battery powers three levels of assistance — eco, standard and turbo. Each requires the rider to pedal at all times, with the option to use a gear shift, or turn off the battery and pedal unassisted.

Following a tip from other cyclists, my husband Tom and I detoured away from busy Vashon Highway, a two-lane road that cuts across the island north and south, onto a tree-shaded side road, then rejoined the highway at the point where the shoulder widened, and ferry traffic had cleared.

Keeping in mind our battery “budget” for the day — around 25 miles — we used turbo assist on the initial uphill stretch, then turned our batteries off to pedal normally as the road flattened out.

Bikers looking for a short ride need not go further than Vashon’s compact downtown area to find plenty to explore. Our first destination was breakfast at the Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe, a locally beloved spot for its plate-sized pastries and garden seating.

On the late July Saturday we visited, the Vashon Farmers Market — the perfect place to pick up a mid-ride picnic of fresh cherries and pepperoni sticks — was abuzz just a block north. Nearby are antique and thrift shops, art galleries and Mukai Farm & Garden, a historic heritage home and berry-barreling facility. Today, the site is open to the public for self-guided tours of the grounds, which include a restored Japanese garden.

With a few destinations in mind that required a longer ride, we headed away from town, stopping first at The Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie before detouring on back roads where there are no shoulders for cyclists, but little traffic.

Part coffee museum, cafe, country store, book store and herb, tea and spice purveyor, the roastery is housed in a historic building, once the headquarters of Seattle’s Best Coffee. We cooled off with chilled glasses of Wild Tonic blueberry-basil juice on the front porch and bought a bag of roasted pistachios for later.

Detouring from here onto back roads, we rode south to Quartermaster Marina on Vashon’s east shore, our longest downhill descent. Our destination was Lavender Hill Farm, which we discovered was closed for the season.

With so much downhill riding, we worried a bit that we might not have enough battery charge to make it back. Consulting our GPS, we rerouted for a more gradual climb, skipping a couple of stops that would have required more “turbo” power.

Serendipity rewarded us with a scenic ride past horse farms and cattle ranches. Using a map that located farm stands around the island, we found miniature Italian pears for sale outside at Peach Tree Hill farm and a nearby stand called “Le Stockage” offered produce, cold drinks and snacks in a truck decorated with flowers and a wooden bench.

Back in town, with battery power to spare, we followed a sign next to a mannequin dressed as a butterfly. It pointed the way to the Outstanding in its Field Gallery where owner Lindsay Hart welcomes visitors with homemade lemon squares and coconut macaroons.

A dozen artists display their works in her garden and inside a repurposed shipping container. The theme of the gallery’s collection changes monthly, as does the mannequin’s costume. For August, Hart dressed it like a cat to celebrate the “Dog and Cat Days of Summer.”

Two cideries and several wineries offer weekend tastings, all of which are worth a visit. Keeping in mind that we were on bikes, however, we picked just one, Dragon’s Head Cider, where the owners tend English and French cider apple trees on 30 acres of former strawberry fields.

Tom and I ended our day relaxing at a picnic table with a glass of Airlie red, a semi-dry cider with a 6.9% alcohol content. But even if you don’t drink, there’s another reason to detour here.

Overlooking the orchards is “Indicator Species,” a silvery, 35-foot-tall kinetic sculpture of a Plecoptera nymph, commonly known as a stonefly, sculpted by Ela Lamblin, as a gathering point for communal celebrations.