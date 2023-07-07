The lower Columbia River Gorge has become an all-season playground with windsurfers, breweries and wineries, long scenic drives, waterfalls, stellar views of Mounts Adams and Hood, rainforests, farmers markets and art galleries near a massive river carved by ancient floods.

I’ve often felt the Gorge is underrated by many folks who are unaware of the riches of this vast area, except for its music festivals in places like Hood River, Ore.; Quincy, Grant County; and Stevenson, Skamania County. My family’s favorite part lies between The Dalles to the east and Crown Point to the west; a 60-mile stretch of the Columbia River that courses past rainforest, high cliffs, verdant valleys and high desert and constitutes the boundary between Washington and Oregon. We recently drove there via Yakima, through the Satus Pass, then descended through sloping green meadows populated by flocks of white wind turbines overlooking the river.

We spent our first two nights at the Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa in Hood River, 22 miles east of The Dalles. Built in the 1920s, it recently had a multimillion-dollar restoration and now includes rock gardens, huge flower baskets hanging over a riverfront terrace and a 208-foot waterfall running underneath the property.

The next day, we rented electric bikes from Sol Rides, an electric bike touring company on the eastern edge of Hood River. (State law mandates one must be at least 16 to ride an e-bike and my 5-foot-tall daughter just managed to fit onto the smallest one they had.) Our guide, Kat, led us on the three-hour Twin Tunnels tour to the hamlet of Mosier, five miles up the river on Oregon’s historic Highway 30. As this portion did not allow cars, we had plenty of space to ogle a privately owned island below and a dramatic cliff across the river known as Coyote Wall.

After the ride, we stopped in downtown Hood River for a bite to eat on Doppio Coffee’s shady patio (310 Oak St.) and a quick tour of its quirky shopping area, which included multiple restaurants, art galleries and a bookstore. We then headed up toward Mount Hood (elevation 11,250 feet) on Oregon Route 35 for about 23 miles, also getting great views of Mount Adams (12,276 feet).

Taking a sharp left on Forest Road 44, we drove 27 miles through national forest, then dropped down to the alfalfa fields surrounding the pleasant hamlet of Dufur, a mecca for bike enthusiasts and home of the historic Balch Hotel, which comes with an elegant in-house bistro.

Advertising

After a peanut butter smoothie at the We3 Coffee and Deli (576 N.E. Fifth St.), we headed 14 miles down the mountain to The Dalles, the largest city in the region and home of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum.

The first thing one sees upon entering are its huge picture windows with a stunning view of the 2,000-foot Klickitat Hills. One part of the museum described how massive floods swamped the area between 15,000-12,000 years ago. The other told the history of Wasco County; from Native Americans to the arrival of missionaries, the U.S. Army, stern-wheelers, salmon canneries, dams and railroads. Sadly, we missed the live raptor program (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily except Mondays). We returned to Hood River and the Celilo Restaurant & Bar (16 Oak St.), which kept my kid happy with semolina-crusted oysters.

The following day, we headed for the Draper Girls Family Farm (6200 Highway 35), a store filled with all sorts of fruit, jams, pies and a cider-tasting bar. (My favorite was the lavender-and-French-pear combo). We took refuge in the lush garden for a conversation with the owner, Theresa Draper. Her parents established the farm in 1962 solely as a place where you bought fruit by the box. The area was known as a rough logging town until windsurfers began moving there in the 1980s. About 10 years ago, Draper’s three daughters — after whom the place is named — talked her into establishing a line of hard ciders.

“Best decision I ever made,” she told me. “It makes the farm go. People come here from all over the world; Florida, every state, you name it.”

The valley above Hood River is honeycombed with farms that have also become destinations where one can handpick fruit, snack outside on picnic tables and bring the dog. Mt. View Orchards, a farm in nearby Parkdale, decided to expand into a large airy tasting room overlooking Mt. Hood in 2019. When the pandemic hit, its owners set up tents, fire pits and a beer garden.

“The outdoor seating saved us,” general manager Nikki Haley told me.

Advertising

Hood River County leads the world in Anjou pear production and even the pizzas at the tasting room included them. We snarfed that up along with the Swiss, Fontana and Gruyere cheese fondue with focaccia bread and (naturally) pears for dipping.

After a switch to a Best Western Plus at Cascade Locks 19 miles from Hood River, we awoke to pouring rain on our last day. The western part of the Gorge is lined with spectacular waterfalls and we had reservations with the Sasquatch Shuttle Waterfall Loop Tour, a two-and-a-half-hour tour of five of the falls (Latourell, Wahkeena, Multnomah, Horsetail and Bridal Veil) plus a stop at Vista House, an impressive gray sandstone building completed in 1918 overlooking the Gorge at Crown Point as a rest stop for tourists.

There are several companies offering off-site parking and shuttle services to the area’s waterfalls because of limited spaces for cars. Multnomah Falls, the most popular of the stops, has even instituted a timed use permit system to accommodate visitors. When the shuttle dropped us off there, we made reservations for 90 minutes later at the popular — and reasonably priced — Multnomah Falls Lodge Restaurant (53000 Historic Columbia River Highway). It has skylights allowing you to peer up and see the water tumbling down a nearby cliff. We then finished our tour, retrieved our car, managed to find a parking space near the restaurant and got in for a late lunch.

However, the incessant rain drove us to an indoor spot upriver at the Bonneville Dam, considered an engineering marvel when it was built in the 1930s as the largest dam of its kind on an American river. We watched a 26-minute film describing the geologic history of the Gorge and why the dam was built to provide power to rapidly growing Portland. (It also provides electricity to grids from California to Canada). We then viewed the fish ladder, keying onto the eel-like Pacific lampreys, an ancient jawless fish that date back 450 million years, which clung to the glass sides of the ladder with their odd triple-toothed mouths.

The visitor center had a gift shop stocked with numerous books and outdoor areas for exploring, locks for boats navigating past the dam and viewpoints of the dam’s immense spillway. (Sadly, no one told us to drop by the fish hatchery next to the dam where we could have viewed Herman the Sturgeon, 89, a celebrated 500-pound, nearly 11-foot-long fish.)

Returning to Cascade Locks, we finished off our day at the Thunder Island Brewing Co. (601 Wa Na Pa St.), a family-friendly dining option with a second-floor patio overlooking the scenic Bridge of the Gods, a steel-truss cantilever bridge connecting Oregon with Washington.

On the way back to Seattle, we headed east, crossed over to Bingen on the Washington side, then headed west for two miles. After crossing a small bridge over the White Salmon River, we took an immediate right on Cook-Underwood Road and drove four steep miles uphill. To our left appeared several viewpoints with magnificent views of Hood River 1,850 feet below. Beneath us, it was a blue ribbon in a green-and-brown landscape; a sight that took millions of years to create and whose beauty will hopefully last millions more.