As a frightful winter storm hits the Midwest, some flights are being delayed or canceled. Here's what you need to know if you're traveling to or from Sea-Tac Airport.

As heavy snow, gusting winds and potentially “life-threatening” cold settle into the Midwest, where officials are closing hundreds of schools and businesses, delays and cancellations at airports are affecting travelers across the United States.

By 8 a.m. Monday, 15 flights into or out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed and 10 flights had been canceled altogether, according to FlightAware. Many of the cancellations affected flights to and from Chicago, Minneapolis and other Midwestern metropolises.

“For context, we average about 1,200 flights per day. So, pretty minimal impact at this point. And we don’t have a ton of flights into that area,” said Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle, which operates Sea-Tac Airport. “Of course, if that’s the flight you’re on, that doesn’t matter.”

You can check your flight’s status on the Sea-Tac Airport website.

As much as 14 inches of snow is expected in some parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota, and five inches fell in Chicago, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill in Northern Illinois could dip down to a “possibly life-threatening” negative-55 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.

Here are some tips from our Travel Wise column on what to do when weather delays your flight — and how to avoid a weather delay in the future.