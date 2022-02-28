ORLANDO, Fla. — Beaches in Washington and Oregon are among the top 10 in the annual TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The Top 10 are:

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii at No. 1, Siesta Beach at No. 2, Poipu Beach Park in Poipu, Hawaii at No. 3, Moonstone Beach in Cambria, California at No. 4, Kailua Beach Park in Kailua, Hawaii at No. 5, Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Georgia at No. 6, Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park, Washington at No. 7, Cannon Beach, Oregon at No. 8, La Jolla Cove in La Jolla, California at No. 9 and Ho’okipa Beach Park in Paia, Hawaii at No. 10.

Last year’s top-rated U.S. beach, St. Pete Beach in Florida, fell to No. 22 this year. A strip of Florida shoreline near Sarasota, Siesta Beach, was the only Sunshine State location to make the top 10, coming in second. Florida, though, took up plenty of space among the Top 25, with nine total most along the Gulf Coast near Tampa Bay and the Panhandle but a couple on the Atlantic coast as well.

Florida beaches overall actually fell significantly from 2021′s rankings, though, which are based on the quantity and quality of reader reviews in the TripAdvisor community.

The Sunshine State still had the most entries for 2022 with Hawaii coming in second with six, California with three and one each for Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Maine, Texas, Maryland and South Carolina.

Globally, Grace Bay Beach in Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos rated best in the world followed by No. 2 Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba, No. 3 Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia, No. 4 Quarta Praia in Morro de São Paulo, Brazil, No. 5 Eagle Beach — Palm in Eagle Beach, Aruba, No. 6 Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island, India, No. 7 Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil, No. 8 Trunk Bay Beach in Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Islands, No. 9 Baía dos Golfinhos in Praia da Pipa, Brazil and No. 10 Spiaggia dei Conigli in Lampedusa, Italy.

This is the 10th year of the TripAdvisor awards,.

The full list from the reader-review website covers more than 300 beaches in not just U.S. and global rankings, but also by region including Asia, Europe, Africa, South Pacific, South America, Middle East, Caribbean, Central America, Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the U.K.

To view them all, go to www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches.