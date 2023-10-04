One of the most festive times of the year is upon us and no, Christmas isn’t arriving early. During the onset of autumn, Washington — and the greater Pacific Northwest, for that matter — gets to show off some of its very best. I’m talking all things apple, our state’s beloved fruit, around 12 billion of which are harvested each year in Washington alone.

Some of my favorite childhood memories involve autumn weekends spent apple-picking with my family. My parents would load my brother and me into the back of the car and drive east from Seattle into the mountains. The weekends involved sitting on our dad’s shoulders to reach into fruit-laden canopies, lots of juicy apples and sticky fingers, hikes through crunchy leaves and cozy cabins. I still believe there are few better ways to welcome PNW fall than with some sort of apple-centric celebration.

With apple season in full swing, it’s time to make the most of this fleeting fall season before the winter gloom sets in. From full-fledged festivals dedicated to apples and cider, to some cideries and farms perfect for a weekend getaway, here’s where to find all the apple fun in Washington, with a few options in Oregon and British Columbia, too, should you fancy a visit to our northern or southern neighbors.

Apple-picking

Washington’s orchards are now filled with apples ripe for picking and there are plenty of U-pick farms scattered across the state. Apple varieties peak during different times of the season, though, so check calendars if you’re hoping to harvest a specific type. Honeycrisps have been ready since late September. Jonagold apples and my personal favorites, the Cosmic Crisps, have been available to pick since the first week of October.

On the western side of the mountains, Snohomish is your best bet for apple-picking with its proximity to Seattle and its numerous U-pick farms to choose from. Skipley Farm is an organic farm in Snohomish with about 7.5 acres of fruit and 520 varieties of apples. Picking runs six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Skipley also presses its own cider and allows visitors to bring their own fillable containers to avoid plastic waste.

Bailey Family Farm has roots extending back five generations. This family farm unfolds over 50 acres in the Snohomish River Valley, with a variety of apples to pick, as well as squash and pumpkins. Swans Trail Farms is a second-generation family farm open for picking daily through the end of October. Once you’ve filled your boxes with apples, watch the fruit get pressed in the cider mill and indulge in a warm apple cider doughnut.

Tucked into the heart of the Cascades just over two hours east of Snohomish, the Wenatchee Valley is considered the apple capital of the world. Hot, dry summers, cold, crisp winters, and water sourced from the Wenatchee and Columbia rivers make the perfect environment to produce a colorful range of tasty apples.

While there aren’t U-pick orchards in Wenatchee due to most of the orchards being commercial, the region is abundant with fruit stands selling boxes of seasonal apples. Lone Pine Fruit is a fantastic stand for apples, seasonal fruits and treats, and coffee. Annie’s Fun Farm has a pumpkin patch and lots of apples and squash to choose from and Estes Orchard and Fruit Stand is a great choice for seasonal fruits and vegetables, jams, pickles and other jarred goods.

And once you cross over the mountains, stop by Chelan Ranch, where you can pick SweeTango apples overlooking the incredibly picturesque Chelan Valley. From Monday to Friday, U-pick is open from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. The Chelan Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 2-6 p.m. Beyond selling a juicy selection of seasonal apples, the market stands offer squash, cheeses and herbs.

Cideries

Apples are tasty to eat but they’re also delicious to drink. Thanks to the abundance of apples in Washington and the greater Northwest, there are also plenty of cideries to taste your way through.

If you’re looking to taste ciders and unwind after a day of apple-picking, stop by Union Hill Cider Company or Snowdrift Cider (or maybe both, if you’re not driving) in Wenatchee. Both spots craft their ciders with apples from their own orchards and the end products are dangerously delicious. The Heritage blend — a dry cider blending the best of the orchard’s apples at Union Hill — and the reserve ciders at Snowdrift are must-tries.

Outside of the apple capital, Washington boasts a few cideries that are worth traveling the distance for. Catch the ferry to Vashon Island and head straight to Dragon’s Head Cider. This family-run operation is open for tasting Friday through Sunday, making cider from apples and pears right off their trees. If you’re en route to or from Mount Rainier, consider making a detour to Mill Haus Cider in Eatonville, Pierce County. This former lumber mill has been renovated into a cider house serving tastings and pints of handcrafted apple ciders, including some locally inspired twists on classic cider like marionberry and huckleberry. And no fall is complete without a visit to Finnriver, an organic orchard and cidery in Chimacum Valley just outside of Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. The sprawling farm is perfect for a day of strolling through orchards, tasting classic and seasonal ciders on tap, and unwinding on the expansive property with family or friends.

Festivals

So beloved are apples that festivals and events pop up throughout Washington and the PNW to celebrate these crisp, tasty fruits. While many of this year’s apple and cider festivals have already passed, there are still a few mid-late season events ahead.

From Oct. 6-8, the tiny town of Onalaska in Southwest Washington comes alive with the Apple Harvest Festival. Watch the Apple Harvest parade, take part in the 5K run and sample some homemade treats at the apple pie contest.

The following weekend, head to Port Townsend for the sixth annual Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival. From Oct. 13-15, apple lovers can come and celebrate the bounties of the Pacific Northwest. Throughout the weekend, taste ciders from local cideries, learn how to use an apple press, explore orchards and join in on a lively fire gathering of music, community and dancing around a roaring bonfire.

Apple adventures beyond Washington

If you’re seeking an out-of-town autumn apple adventure, take a short road trip north or south, where apples are in abundance as well.

British Columbia

The University of British Columbia is hosting UBC Apple Fest on Oct. 14 and 15 in Vancouver at the UBC Botanical Garden. Whether you’re an aspiring gardener and want to learn more about growing apple trees, identifying apples and pollination, or are looking for some fall fun complete with leaf piles and apple pie, Apple Fest is stacked with festivities. You can even buy apple trees if you’re in the market.

Victoria has a few organic orchards and cideries to choose from. At Merridale Cidery and Distillery, walk through the apple trees, sample some of its all-natural ciders, and glamp in a plush yurt among the orchards. Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse is tucked away on the Saanich Peninsula not far from Victoria. Its ciders are crafted from about 50 varieties of organic heirloom apples. The cider flight is extra enjoyable with the panoramic water views from the property. Victoria’s annual Apple Fest also takes place on Oct. 7 at the Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum, where you can enjoy baked apple treats and tea beneath the shade of apple trees.

Oregon

Hood River Valley Harvest Fest in Oregon takes place over the weekend of Oct. 13-15 when the region’s farmers will be selling their fall harvests of apples, pears, squash, honey and flowers. Live music, food trucks and local artisans will round out the weekend fun. Hood River is also a fantastic spot for apple-picking. At Mount View Orchards, choose from over 125 varieties of apples, and consider staying for a cider afterward. Kiyokawa Family Orchards, sitting at the incredibly picturesque foothills of Mount Hood, offers apple-picking on expansive land and a farm stand and food trucks. Wherever you end up, you’re sure to come home with a few boxes filled with your favorite apples for the season.