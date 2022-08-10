COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — The Columbia River Gorge at first appears isolated, yet it is teeming with life — what the Washington-Oregon border area lacks in human population it compensates for with an abundance of wildlife, flora and vegetation.

Although you won’t find many people depending where you end up along the river, exploring the Columbia River Gorge through a new lens — above the trees, through the forest, below the river, through sips of local wine and a stay at a hot springs resort — yields five ways to connect with the abundance of nature (and life!) present in the area, which is ripe for a summer road trip.

Geothermal hot springs at Tenzen Cabins + Springs

I had driven through the Columbia River Gorge once before, on a road trip from Pullman to Bend, Oregon. In the winter, the land looked bleak, bare and burdened.

My second trip to the Gorge, in July, provided a much different environment, painting a scene worth seeing yourself: Terrain similar to the rolling hills of the Palouse and the cliff sides of the Olympic Peninsula combine and frame the wide Columbia, the river carving out a canyon that stretches for miles.

From Seattle, you’ll reach the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area in about three hours. The final stretch of the drive is worth the uneventful stretches of Interstate 5 en route, as you follow along the Columbia River, under tree canopies, alongside viewpoints and up and over various elevations.

Tucked in this borderland between states sits a meadow bluff just outside the town of Stevenson, Skamania County. It’s home to Tenzen Cabins + Springs, where you’ll find six cabins nestled along the outer edge of 100 acres of land filled with native fir, hemlock and oak trees. Beyond the meadow, views of the Silver Star Scenic Area and Wind Mountain expand below.

The units at Tenzen each house a pure geothermal spring water soaking tub. The water is sourced from 3,000 feet below Wind River and heated from Earth’s very own core. If that’s not a good enough reason to stay here: It’s a new resort (it opened in May), it’s the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, and, if you’re visiting the Gorge for a few days, it makes for a great central base.

Authentic Japanese bathing and Scandinavian spa culture coalesce in the suggested ritual titled “The Tenzen Bathing Program,” included in each cabin: a cleansing shower with exfoliation, a hot soak in the geothermal tub, a cold shower, steam, cold shower, repeat and relax.

Warm honey-colored wood walls stretch up high above the intimate living space inside the cabin. There’s a queen bed, an impressive kitchenette (with a minifridge and two-burner stove), a seating area and even sketching materials if you’re wondering what you’ll do without a TV.

Venture outside and you’ll find the open-air infinity tub and a Japanese-inspired outdoor shower. On the wraparound deck, soak in views of the river below filtering through the trees and maybe even catch sight of a family of wild turkeys (they like to come out in the early morning and late evening).

Stevenson, located about five minutes up the road, is a quaint riverside town filled with great dining options, from breakfast that can rival any diner in the Emerald City (Big T’s Grill) to a brewery that slings pizzas and hosts live music Thursday evenings (Walking Man Brewing), plus a grocery store (A&J Market) with options to satisfy any craving.

Once you’ve settled in, it’s time to explore nature beyond the meadow bluff.

Sips of local wine and homegrown bites at Hiyu Wine Farm

Tucked between two mountains, hidden in the rolling, sloping hills of Hood River Valley, you’ll find a tiny canyon, each depression carved out by the winding road, each hillside a vineyard-topped border.

“Upon this valley, the omnipotent mountain routinely asserts her mercurial hand. Frigid gusts challenge temperate drafts and clouds compete with sunbeams. Storms swirl, rainbows propagate and the volcanic soil eternally churns. Reading between these celestial and terrestrial signs, humans gently steer the land — co-creators of a startling alchemy,” reads the description of the 30-acre Hiyu Wine Farm, a winery (and garden and farm) that holds the idea of nature at its very core.

Hiyu is a scenic 30-minute drive from Tenzen. The drive brings you across the river into Oregon, the view of Mount Hood jutting up into the sky like the Grinch’s Mount Crumpit off to your right for the majority of the jaunt.

An expansive room with an open kitchen at its center greets visitors upon arrival. Seated in front of a window-filled wall, six plates paired with six wines (the family-style Wine Farmer’s Lunch; $100) awaited as I watched butterflies float up between thickets of wildflowers, vines and mature grass.

For lunch: Lettuces with radish and shallot vinaigrette and beets with cucumber, baba ghanoush and nasturtium, the flavors of the earth omnipresent through each bite of something pulled from the ground.

Up next, Hiyu’s goat merguez sausage carried a subtle kick, but the herb yogurt quickly cooled and cleansed in a bite or two. Chickpeas with zucchini, snap beans and pesto provided a crunchy medium to contrast the soft and tender cooked vegetables that were still on the table.

My favorite dish was perhaps the simplest to make: two slices of Black Sheep Creamery’s St. Helens cheese with strawberry rose jam. Sweet and subtle, creamy and smooth, each nibble of cheese dipped in floral fruit preps the palate for the dessert course to follow: a perfectly airy Pavlova with berries and almonds, topped with balsamic and lemon zest.

With each course, the flavors of the meal build and meld and build again, complementing each tasting of wine from Hiyu’s various vineyards across the Hood River Valley. The meal is a symphony crafted around what is fresh and abundant — Hiyu even means “abundance” in Chinook, one of the languages of the original people of the Pacific Northwest coast.

The little ecosystem that is Hiyu also offers a Tavern Tasting ($75), which harmonizes wine with six small plates, and the Feast ($250), which begins with a twilight farm talk and unfolds into an intimate, multiple-course meal.

On your journey back from the farm, you may notice the water of the Columbia speckled with hundreds of kiteboarders and windsurfers. The winds that travel through this river valley typically make perfect conditions to hop on a board and try for yourself.

Zipping above the trees at Skamania Lodge

The Gorge has something to offer thrill seekers, too: Fly high above a rainforest canopy of Douglas firs at Skamania Lodge’s zip line tour.

The 150-minute tour includes seven zip lines that range from 100 feet to over 900 feet in length. The tour also features three somewhat-scary-to-cross sky bridges and an auto-belay that works like an elevator, lowering you down into the trees, but don’t worry — the entire tour is guided. All you have to do is glide through the sky.

If zipping isn’t your speed, the lodge also includes several other tourist attractions, like an aerial park (including 19 platforms and 22 elements of varying difficulties), ax throwing, outdoor yoga, backyard tournaments, golfing and more.

Exploring the forest at Panther Creek Falls

If exploring below a tree canopy sounds less daunting, head to Panther Creek Falls for an easy hike through Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Once you find the trailhead after parking in a gravel turnout alongside National Forest Road 65, the trail begins gently winding through old-growth forest. Continue through the trees, over roots and rocks and dirt and alongside a few steep edges, and you’ll emerge at the base of the falls.

On a hot day, the fingerlike falls provide one of Mother Nature’s greatest gifts: natural air conditioning! (On the 96-degree day I visited, the area in front of the falls felt about 30 degrees cooler.)

The trail is located only 30 minutes away from Tenzen. It’s well maintained, and you’ll only gain about 100 feet in elevation on the hike, which is suitable and pleasant for many ages and abilities.

Diving beneath the river at Bonneville Lock & Dam

Bonneville Lock & Dam, the first federal lock and dam on the Columbia River and the largest supplier of electricity in the Pacific Northwest, may not be the first thing that comes to mind as a must-visit attraction in the Gorge — but it might just be the coolest thing you see on your trip.

Inside the expansive visitor-orientation building at the Washington shore visitor center (there’s also a visitor center on Bradford Island in Oregon; both are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily), pick up a self-guided tour booklet.

You’ll make your way through multiple exhibits highlighting the fundamentals of power generation in the region, the significance of hydroelectric dams and the natural and cultural history of the area (including the importance of salmon). Don’t miss the theater, which continuously shows an educational film about the dam and the view of eight massive generators from 85 feet above.

The dam’s fish-viewing building houses the most interactive (and, in my opinion, incredibly exciting) exhibit. Through a wall of windows, watch native fish swim upstream through the emerald waters of the dam’s fish ladder on their journey to spawn.

When I visited, over 3,000 steelhead, sockeye and chinook salmon (and hundreds of other fish) swam through the ladder. During heavy runs, as many as 450,000 fish pass in a single day. Sit back and see how many you can count! It’s the perfect way to cap a nature-filled trip through the Columbia River Gorge.