Plan adventures, educational trips, relaxation and more for 2018.

It’s that time of year when we review recent adventures and plan for the year ahead. Here are five ideas to inspire your family’s travels:

1.Travel for adventure. Stoke your family’s passion for new experiences with Lindblad Expeditions and partner National Geographic through their recently launched Global Explorer’s program. Designed to inspire the next generation of global stewards, kids will hike up volcanoes, snorkel with sea lions, walk among giant tortoises, all while learning how to read maps, populate a field notebook, and build storytelling and observation skills. Celebrating 50 years of exploration, Lindblad launched the program in the Galápagos Islands and will expand to Alaska in 2018. Contact: Expeditions.com

2. Travel to relax. Check in to a luxury resort where the mesmerizing view, impeccable service and options for family fun will be enough to lower your blood pressure. At the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, slumber at the gateway to world-class skiing, hiking, fly-fishing and two of the most breathtaking national parks in our portfolio of national treasures. Take advantage of the heated pool, top-notch spa and fine dining. Grown-ups can plan a day touring local art galleries while youngsters are engaged by the smart kids program. Contact: FourSeasons.com/JacksonHole

3. Travel with the whole family. With busy careers and geographic spread, it can be challenging for the generations to spend time together. Group vacations can offer a workable solution. Cruises, all-inclusive resorts and resort rentals provide easy-to-predict pricing as well as built-in activities for every age group. Tour companies such as Thomson Family Adventures specialize in crafting compelling itineraries that appeal to multiple generations, including departures for parents and adult children. Book spacious condos with resort rental site Vacatia and you’ll have the option to make payments and split the bill with family members using Flexpay. Contact: CruiseCompete.com; familyadventures.com; Vacatia.com.

4. Travel to learn. A family trip is one of the best educational tools available. From guided tours in faraway places, to your own take on a local museum, you are sure to return home with new insights. Visit The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Smithsonian’s newest and only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African-American life, history and culture. The centerpiece exhibit, which explores the complex story of slavery and freedom, may provide a pathway for discussing current events. Gain new insight into our national tragedy during a heart-wrenching tour of New York’s 911 Museum. Learn about animal behaviors at a nearby zoo or animal park. In short, discovery adds to the magic of travel. Contact: 911Memorial.org; AZA.org; s.si.edu/2hWiWio

5. Travel smart. Use the bounty of easy-access apps to make the most of your travel time and resources. Organize your details with Tripit. Make GasBuddy your reliable road-trip pal. If your well-crafted plans go awry, know that HotelTonight can help track down a last-minute place to stay. And turn to GateGuru for airport security and restaurant intel should your family be faced with delayed flights or a long layover. Search Oh, Ranger! Parkfinder, by destination and activities, to find great places to play in our parks and public lands.

Then share your experience with friends and family via Postagram, which will deliver a photo and message via snail mail.