They’re riding the hot hand.

Three major MGM resorts in Las Vegas will resume normal 24/7 operations beginning March 3, the company announced Wednesday.

Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage have all been closing at times midweek because of limited demand during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The casinos briefly shut down back in March 2020 but have since reopened with limited capacity.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently rolled back some of those restrictions, with casino floor capacity increasing from 25% to 35% and outdoor dining operating with no capacity limit.

“As we begin to see positive signs around the public’s sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us,” MGM CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a news release.

More than 4,700 people in Nevada have died from COVID-19, with almost 3,700 of those deaths occurring in Clark County, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The state’s daily case count peaked at over 3,400 on Jan. 7 but has since dropped to around 500 new cases per day over the past week.